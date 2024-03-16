Kusini Yengi hit Pompey's winner against Peterborough

Kusini Yengi was the hero as he settled the promotion showdown with Peterborough.

The Aussie hitman’s strike with 13 minutes left gave John Mousinho’s side a 1-0 win in a breathless end-to-end clash at London Road.

Yengi was sent on in the first half for the injured Christian Saydee and delivered his 11th goal of the season to get the party started for the 4,000-strong travelling blue army.

Peterborough had plenty of moments in a high-octane first half, but impressive sub Gavin Whyte created the opening which made the difference.

And Pompey looked the side more likely from that point, as they stayed five points clear at the top - but crucially opened a nine-point gap to third-placed Bolton.

The openings arrived from the outset and didn’t stop in an end-to-end first half.

Malik Mothersille couldn’t take two openings in the first eight minutes, before Jed Steer spilled Marlon Pack’s 25-yard free-kick.

Harrison Burrows was then clear but fired wide wide form the edge of the box, before Ephron Mason-Clarke cracked the underside of the bar in the 23rd minute.

Colby Bishop then put a header straight at Jed Steer from six yards from Marlon Pack’s free kick, before Kusini Yengi was introduced in the 32nd minute for the injured Saydee.

Pompey caused chaos from a stoppage-time corner from Jack Sparkes, but the home side got a succession of blocks in to deny shots on goal from Myles Peart-Harris, Conor Shaughnessy and Bishop.

The frenetic pace continued after the break with Mothersille volleying wide, before Myles Peart-Harris fired well over from a lovely Owen Moxon through ball.

Ronnie Edwards then had to clear a dangerous Sparkes corner at the back post, before Gavin Whyte replaced Peart-Harris.

The breakthrough arrived with 13 minutes to go as Whyte charged forward and freed Yengi, who attacked Ronnie Edwards and fired under Steer.

Pompey then continued to push and went in search of a second, rather than sitting back.