Aussie new boy to the rescue for Portsmouth against Bristol Rovers on opening day

Kusini Yengi levels for Pompey against Bristol Rovers today. Pic: Jason Brown

The Blues’ substitute rose high to head home Joe Rafferty’s cross to cancel out Luke Thomas’ first-half opener.

Pompey had the majority of the play at Fratton Park in front of a crowd of 19,165 and deserved their late reward against Joey Barton’s side.

Gavin Whyte missed a glorious opening before the break with Connor Ogilvie cracking the post, before Yengi had a strong shout for a penalty not given.

Christian Saydee livened John Mousinho’s side up after replacing Tom Lowery at the interval, but it was two minutes into stoppage time before Pompey got a reward for their pressure

John Marquis turned an early chance over on his latest return to Fratton Park after the action got underway - and got the inevitable response from the Fratton End.

There was a huge let-off after eight minutes as Aaron Collins went around the advancing Will Norris but fired into the side netting.

Four minutes later Pompey looked to have the lead as Anthony Scully squared to Colby Bishop, but his close-range effort was deflected over.

Rovers made the breakthrough in the 24th minute as Pompey conceded possession and Jevan Brown was given space in the box to cut the ball back to Luke Thomas, who applied the finish.

The Blues could and should have been level four minutes later, as Gavin Whyte fired wide inside the six-yard box with the goal gaping.

Pack fired a free-kick over and Collins angled a 20 yarder just past the upright before the break.

Christian Saydee was introduced in place of Tom Lowery at the break and immediately livened up the home side.

It was Gavin Whyte who produced a stinging drive in the 47th minute from 20 yards which Cox tipped over well.

It was better from Pompey but Norris had to be alert to push Marquis’ deflected drive around the post after 61 minutes.

It was the home side asking the questions, however, but Mousinho’s side needed to create something tangible from their pressure.

Abu Kamara and then Jack Sparkes were thrown on before Kusini Yengi arrived as the last throw of the dice, as Pompey looked for a way back into the game.

Ogilvie was inches from a leveller with seven minutes left as his 30 yarder hit the post and then Kamara flicked a header just over.

There looked a strong shout for a penalty with five minutes left as James Wilson pulled Yengi in the box, but the referee said no to the home crowd’s anger.