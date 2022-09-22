Away ticket update as Ipswich Town head towards landmark occasion in top-of-the-table clash with Portsmouth

The Tractor Boys have sold 25,000 seats for the meeting at Portman Road, as they face off with Danny Cowley’s men.

That has seen the Suffolk outfit release the remaining available seats for sale, with anticipation growing as the two early-season pacesetters collide.

Pompey fans have sold their 1,900 allocation ahead of the game, with those tickets snapped up by last weekend.

The Blues have asked for further seats but are awaiting an answer from their hosts.

With the initial release sold, Ipswich will be hopeful of a decent take-up by their fans over the coming days.

Portman Road has a capacity of just under 30,000, with their biggest gate so far this season the 26,688 who turned out for their opening-day meeting with Bolton.

Ipswich attracted a near sellout for their meeting with Sunderland last season.

Ipswich Town's Portman Road home.