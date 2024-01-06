Pompey suffered a dismal defeat at struggling Cheltenham as the dip continues.
A Tom Bradbury own goal had handed the Blues a second-half lead, but within five minutes they were trailing 2-1 after two Liam Sercombe strikes following poor defending.
Pompey didn’t create nearly enough opportunities to find a way back and slumped to a second defeat in three away matches – and here are our player ratings...
1. Will Norris - 6
Exposed by poor defending for both goals and otherwise had very little to do other than being called upon to distribute the ball. Photo: Jason Brown
2. Joe Rafferty - 6
Was asked to contribute heavily in attacking positions, especially when the Blues were trailing, but unable to pick out too many dangerous crosses into the box. Did everything asked of him defensively. Photo: Jason Brown
3. Sean Raggett - 7
Didn’t shirk a challenge and won absolutely everything in the air. Certainly did his part of the bargain, but, ultimately, others further forward needed to do more. Photo: Jason Brown
4. Conor Shaughnessy - 5
Awful error for the second goal when caught in possession after taking on Lloyd inside his own box, with Sercombe taking full advantage. So uncharacteristic from one of Pompey’s best players this season - and also, in isolation, a rare slip in the match. Photo: Jason Brown