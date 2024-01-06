News you can trust since 1877
Gavin Whyte fires in a shot against Cheltenham. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages
'Awful error', 'On periphery yet again', 'Chief danger man': Neil Allen's Portsmouth player ratings after 2-1 loss at Cheltenham

Pompey suffered a dismal defeat at struggling Cheltenham as the dip continues.
Neil Allen
By Neil Allen
Published 6th Jan 2024, 17:08 GMT

A Tom Bradbury own goal had handed the Blues a second-half lead, but within five minutes they were trailing 2-1 after two Liam Sercombe strikes following poor defending.

Pompey didn’t create nearly enough opportunities to find a way back and slumped to a second defeat in three away matches – and here are our player ratings...

Exposed by poor defending for both goals and otherwise had very little to do other than being called upon to distribute the ball.

1. Will Norris - 6

Exposed by poor defending for both goals and otherwise had very little to do other than being called upon to distribute the ball.

Was asked to contribute heavily in attacking positions, especially when the Blues were trailing, but unable to pick out too many dangerous crosses into the box. Did everything asked of him defensively.

2. Joe Rafferty - 6

Was asked to contribute heavily in attacking positions, especially when the Blues were trailing, but unable to pick out too many dangerous crosses into the box. Did everything asked of him defensively.

Didn’t shirk a challenge and won absolutely everything in the air. Certainly did his part of the bargain, but, ultimately, others further forward needed to do more.

3. Sean Raggett - 7

Didn't shirk a challenge and won absolutely everything in the air. Certainly did his part of the bargain, but, ultimately, others further forward needed to do more.

Awful error for the second goal when caught in possession after taking on Lloyd inside his own box, with Sercombe taking full advantage. So uncharacteristic from one of Pompey’s best players this season - and also, in isolation, a rare slip in the match.

4. Conor Shaughnessy - 5

Awful error for the second goal when caught in possession after taking on Lloyd inside his own box, with Sercombe taking full advantage. So uncharacteristic from one of Pompey's best players this season - and also, in isolation, a rare slip in the match.

