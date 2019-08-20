Have your say

Anton Walkes has been omitted from Pompey’s squad for tonight’s encounter with Coventry.

The right-back is among three starting XI changes implemented by Kenny Jackett following Saturday’s 2-1 defeat at Sunderland.

Ross McCrorie, who replaced Walkes for the final 17 minutes at the Stadium of Light, comes into Kenny Jackett’s line-up for the ex-Spurs man against the Sky Blues.

Other changes see Sean Raggett handed his full debut, partnering Paul Downing in the centre of Pompey’s defence, in place of Christian Burgess.

While Gareth Evans is recalled for Andy Cannon – and also presented with the captaincy.

Elsewhere, James Bolton is named among the Blues’ substitutes having recovered from injury.

Yet while Burgess and Cannon are on the bench following their starting XI omission, Walkes hasn’t even made the 18-man squad.

Pompey: MacGillivray, McCrorie, Downing, Raggett, Brown, Naylor, Close, Evans, Curtis, Harness, Marquis.

Subs: Bass, Pitman, Harrison, Haunstrup, Burgess, Bolton, Cannon.