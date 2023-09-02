News you can trust since 1877
A former Pompey defender has returned to football – after 16 months without a club.
Neil Allen
By Neil Allen
Published 2nd Sep 2023, 04:55 BST- 2 min read

Paul Downing was released from Fratton Park in the summer of 2022 following an injury-hit three years.

The Blackburn man had been signed by Kenny Jackett to bolster the Blues’ League One promotion hopes following play-off semi-final defeat to Sunderland in May 2019.

However, he made just 27 appearances during his time on the south coast, while spent a loan spell at Rochdale.

Now, for the first time since leaving Pompey, Downing has secured himself a new club, having signed for Hereford on Thursday.

His last competitive outing was in April 2022 while with Rochdale, featuring in a 2-1 League Two victory over Hartlepool.

And the 31-year-old is now bidding for first-team football once more with National League North side Hereford.

Bulls boss Paul Caddis told Hereford’s official website: ‘We are delighted to get someone of Paul’s experience in at a time we feel it is needed. He will be well known to our supporters having featured for Hereford United on loan in 2010.

Paul Downing has ended 16 months without a club after signing for non-league Hereford. Picture: Dennis Goodwin/ProSportsImagesPaul Downing has ended 16 months without a club after signing for non-league Hereford. Picture: Dennis Goodwin/ProSportsImages
‘Paul has been training with League 2 and National League clubs during the past few months and feels the time is now right to find a place to play his football.

‘I’m really looking forward to working with Paul and he will bring a great deal of experience to us, both on and off the pitch.’

Downing previously represented Hereford in 2010 during a loan spell from West Brom, making six appearances.

He later turned out for Shrewsbury, Barnet, Walsall, MK Dons, Blackburn and Doncaster.

In June 2019 he joined Pompey on a free transfer in a summer which also saw Jackett splash out on John Marquis, Ellis Harrison and Marcus Harness.

However, Downing struggled to make an impact, largely through injury, and would total just nine league starts in his three Fratton Park seasons.

His last Pompey start was in October 2021, lining up against Sutton United in the Papa Johns Trophy, before forced off shortly before half-time through injury.

Downing’s new club Hereford host Southport in National League North on Saturday.

