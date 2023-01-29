Yet despite the welcome comeback, the popular midfielder insists it will still take a little longer before reaching optimum form.

The 28-year-old was handed a place in the Blues’ starting XI at Peterborough on Saturday – for the first time since breaking his leg in August.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It signified ongoing progress, having been utilised off the bench in the previous five matches, with the Blues easing him back into the act.

Thompson subsequently featured for 58 minutes before replaced by Reeco Hackett in the 2-1 defeat at London Road.

And, afterwards, Thompson reflected on the end of an agonising five-month wait.

He told The News: ‘I think it’s inevitable that it takes time, you build your base level fitness but nothing prepares you for games other than playing.

‘Let’s see where we go from here and hopefully I can get a few more under my belt for the rest of the season.

Louis Thompson was handed his first Pompey start since August for the 2-1 defeat at Peterborough. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

‘There have been so many minutes in recent games and it prepares your body, but you have to build that up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘I have still got a little bit to grasp and match fitness is one part of that. Hopefully in recent weeks I can get back to my best.

‘When assessing my performance, I always have to watch the game back and make an unemotional decision, but I try my best every match.

‘It takes time after injury, nothing happens overnight. I will work hard this week and see where we are next Saturday.’

Jonson Clarke-Harris’ first-half double was behind Peterborough’s victory as they climbed into seventh spot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And while Pompey did pull one back, it was through an own goal from right-back and former player Nathan Thompson – older brother of Louis.

He added: ‘It was a difficult game for us and, although we battled back in spells. We have to perform a bit better, we have a bit to improve on,

‘It’s always hard to digest and analyse on the button, emotions run high, but there's a fair bit we need to improve on and take onto the training pitch on Monday.

‘We have to improve and the way to do that is picking up three points – which we’ve done recently. This is a set-back and we have to go again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad