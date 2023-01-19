Former Pompey player James Bolton is back after an eight-month injury absence to join Plymouth's promotion challenge. Picture: Joe Pepler

And the he’s bidding to at last escape League One following his Pompey heartbreak two-and-a-half years ago.

The versatile defender broke his foot against Ipswich in March 2022 during a strong run of form which saw him established as a first-team regular.

Operating in a back three, Bolton was earning rave reviews, including an impressive display in a 1-0 win over Pompey weeks before his injury.

Now aged 28, earlier this month he was handed a first start since that misfortune when the Pilgrims faced Bristol Rovers in the Papa Johns Trophy.

Featuring for 82 minutes, he kept a clean sheet as goals from Ben Waine and Ryan Hardie secured Steven Schumacher’s side a place in the semi-finals.

It’s a timely return after nine months out, with Plymouth leading League One, three points clear of second-placed Sheffield Wednesday.

Bolton is no stranger to promotion challenges, having been part of the Pompey side which reached the League One play-offs in July 2020.

In a season curtailed by coronavirus, Kenny Jackett’s men subsequently met Oxford United in the semi-finals, with both legs staged behind closed doors without supporters.

Loanee Ross McCrorie started at right-back for the first leg, which finished in a 1-1 draw at Fratton Park, with Bolton coming off the bench.

The former Shrewsbury man was then recalled to Jackett’s starting XI for the decisive second leg at the Kassam Stadium.

However, with the match finishing 2-2 on aggregate and heading to penalties, Bolton had already been replaced by Gareth Evans one minute from the end of extra-time.

Ultimately, replacement Evans netted his spot-kick, as per plan, but Cameron McGeehan’s miss condemned the Blues to a 5-4 shoot-out loss.

He would eventually be handed a free transfer by Danny Cowley in the summer of 2021, following 53 appearances and three goals, and snapped up on a free transfer by Plymouth.

Bolton was not included in the squad for last weekend’s 1-1 draw at promotion rivals Ipswich, with the Pilgrims’ Bali Mumba grabbing a last-gasp leveller.