Brandon Haunstrup’s last Cambridge United outing was at the end of August, when he lined-up against Arsenal under-21s in the Papa Johns Trophy.

Since then a serious knee injury has frustratingly sidelined him for 26 matches and 159 days.

However, he was finally back in the U’s squad last Saturday for their impressive 1-1 draw with Ipswich, albeit as an unused substitute.

Yet it represents Haunstrup’s return to the first-team frame after collecting the injury inside his opening two months at the Abbey Stadium.

Arriving on a free transfer from Kilmarnock in July 2022, the left-back hoped to make an instant impact with his new club after two years away from League One.

The 26-year-old was subsequently named in each of the squads for the opening nine matches of the season, making six appearances.

His maiden league start for United ironically arrived at Fratton Park against former club Pompey in August, although the visitors lost 4-1.

Cambridge United's Brandon Haunstrup in action against Arsenal Under-21s player Kido Taylor-Hart in the Papa Johns Trophy in August 2022. Unfortunately, injury has meant Haunstrup hasn't played since. Picture: David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images.

The Blues supporter also faced Southampton in the Carabao Cup the following week, suffering a 3-0 defeat at the Abbey Stadium.

Then injury struck a week later, keeping him out of action until this month.

Haunstrup, from Waterlooville, had come through Pompey’s Academy to make 57 appearances, scoring once, before rejecting a new deal to leave in the summer of 2020.

Having been around the first-team since a Blues debut against Derby in the Capital One Cup in August 2015, the defender craved the opportunity for regular first-team football.

Brandon Haunstrup made 57 appearances for Pompey after emerging through the Academy. He left in search of regular first-team football in the summer of 2020. Picture: Alex Pantling, Getty Images.

That brought him to the attention of Kilmarnock who snapped him up for nothing, with Scottish clubs not required to pay development fees for young players.

Relegation followed in his maiden Scottish Premiership season, but Haunstrup helped Killie to an instant return by winning the Scottish Championship in 2021-22 under Derek McInnes.

The former Crookhorn School pupil featured 24 times during that title-winning campaign, although was not retained at the season’s end, prompting his switch to Cambridge.