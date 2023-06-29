The ex-Pompey striker left Dorchester Town earlier this month after netting 23 goals in 80 appearances over two seasons.

However, he will remain in Southern League Premier Division South after completing a switch to newly-promoted AFC Totton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That will see the 21-year-old managed by Jimmy Ball, son of two-time Blues boss Alan and a former Pompey youth-team coach himself.

Under Ball, Totton were crowned Southern League Division One champions in April following an outstanding campaign.

Now they have strengthened by recruiting Stanley, who made two Pompey appearances until his Fratton Park release in the summer of 2021.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘His dad was a fantastic player and, from what I’ve learned by speaking to several people in the game whose footballing opinions I respect and trust, the apple doesn’t fall too far from the tree.’

Former Pompey striker Alfie Stanley has joined AFC Totton following his Dorchester exit . Picture: Dennis Goodwin/ProSportsImages

Following a heartbreaking Fratton exit, Stanley linked up with Dorchester in September 2021 after subsequent trials at Burnley, Wycombe and Eastleigh.

He became a regular with the Magpies, enhancing his reputation as a promising goal-getter, before departing for a fresh challenge this summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘I was well aware of how well Totton did last season and of the growing reputation of the coaching set-up and the playing squad, so it didn’t take long for me to realise that this was the right move for me.

‘The club is well-suited to the way I want to play and to what I want to achieve in the game, so I see this as a great opportunity to get plenty of games and, hopefully, score lots of goals to help the team go as high as it can.