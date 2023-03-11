John Mousinho suffered his first Fratton Park defeat as Pompey head coach in a tight contest with Sheffield Wednesday.
Josh Windass’ 11th minute strike settled matters in a game of few opportunities, while Dominic Iorfa was sent off for the visitors in the second half.
It maintains the Owls’ lead at the top of League One, yet there were still a number of encouraging Blues displays – and here are our on-the-whistle player ratings...
1. Portsmouth forward Paddy Lane during the EFL Sky Bet League 1 match between Portsmouth and Sheffield Wednesday at Fratton Park, Portsmouth, England on 11 March 2023.
Paddy Lane launches a Pompey attack in the first-half of Sheffield Wednesday's visit. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages
2. Matt Macey - 7
In a match of few goal-scoring opportunities, he had very little to do. Beaten by excellent Windass strike from the angle, while comfortable with the ball at his feet and dominated area well.
3. Joe Rafferty - 9 - MOM
Uses the ball so well in attacking positions, particularly along the ground feeding the strikers to their feet. Such a key return to the side following injury - and defensively excellent. on receiving end on one awful Jaden Brown challenge.
4. Sean Raggett - 7
Such a dominant defensive display and also had his moment in opposition box. Book for strong second-half challenge on Dele-Bashiru which had the Owls fuming.
