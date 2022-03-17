2. RB: James Bolton

Despite starting against Ipswich, Bolton would appear a further five more times for Pompey and later joined Plymouth for an undisclosed fee. However, the 27-year-old has only managed to notch up 11 games for the Pilgrims, with his most recent coming in a 1-0 win over his former employers, after sustaining an ankle injury on the second day of pre-season.

Photo: Naomi Baker