The ratings are in after Pompey’s clash with Barnsley as John Mousinho's side went top.
Do you agree with how Pompey writer Jordan Cross saw it at Oakwell?
1. Will Norris - 5
Cool distribution and made an important stop from Cole after the restart - but then made a hash of Styles header to make it a nervy finish.
2. Joe Rafferty - 8
Back with the bit between his teeth. Full re-energised and tour about the pitch with real purpose
4. Conor Shaughnessy - 7
Continues to grow with every display. Played at every opportunity, but also knew when to keep it simple. Broke up play well, but did have a wobble after the break