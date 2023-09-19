News you can trust since 1877
Paddy Lane was among the outstanding Pompey performers at Barnsley.
‘Back with bit between teeth…played with swagger…class’: check out Jordan Cross’ Portsmouth ratings from Barnsley as Blues go top

The ratings are in after Pompey’s clash with Barnsley as John Mousinho's side went top.
By Jordan Cross
Published 19th Sep 2023, 21:53 BST
Updated 19th Sep 2023, 22:03 BST

Do you agree with how Pompey writer Jordan Cross saw it at Oakwell?

Cool distribution and made an important stop from Cole after the restart - but then made a hash of Styles header to make it a nervy finish.

1. Will Norris - 5

Cool distribution and made an important stop from Cole after the restart - but then made a hash of Styles header to make it a nervy finish.

Joe Rafferty Back with the bit between his teeth. Full re-energised and tour about the pitch with real purpose

2. Joe Rafferty - 8

Joe Rafferty Back with the bit between his teeth. Full re-energised and tour about the pitch with real purpose

Continues to grow with every display. Played at every opportunity, but also knew when to keep it simple. Broke up play well, but did have a wobble after the break

4. Conor Shaughnessy - 7

Continues to grow with every display. Played at every opportunity, but also knew when to keep it simple. Broke up play well, but did have a wobble after the break

