James Norwood opens the scoring for Barnsley (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Pompey were reminded in the clearest fashion of the distance they still have to travel to be considered a League One force, by a genuine top-six contender in Barnsley at a freezing Oakwell.

A chastening first 45 minutes was the defining factor in a 3-1 loss, which saw the resurgent form of John Mousinho’s side hit the buffers.

The play-offs had been dismissed this season, written off as an ambition wrecked by Pompey’s travails under Danny Cowley.

Ten league games without success and just a single League One victory in 15 meant any notion of a top-six return was being treated with the contempt it deserved.

Yet, the winds of change brought about by Mousinho’s arrival has been refreshing and lauded for its invigorating impact on the campaign, with the optimistic factions of the Fratton faithful keeping a keen eye on a shrinking gap to the business end of the table.

In the meeting of the two in-form League One sides, it was Michael Duff’s promotion hopefuls who did the meaningful talking, however.

Yes, after Pompey’s players were furiously informed of their ‘embarrassing’ efforts before the interval, there was a response. One which spoke of the attitude this team now finds within.

But it was the distance between the sides on the pitch for long periods which was equally as revealing, as the 11-point gap to the play-offs which now separates the two.

The team news landing an hour before kick-off handed the hardy travelling fans a boost as temperatures plummeted, with Lowery’s presence in the starting XI.

It’s the first time that has happened for nearly six months, with the fans’ favourite’s only other appearance as a sub in the FA Cup at Hereford in November, before his weekend return at Cambridge.

He couldn’t stop Barnsley posing the game’s first serious threat, however.

It was Herbie Kane who was the recipient of a fortunate ricochet to allow the midfielder to tee up Adam Phillips, who should have done better than the sprawling finish from six yards Matt Macey was able to gather.

There was a fluency and purpose about Pompey’s early play, however, which spoke of the confidence now coursing through this side.

Nicky Cadden, one of new sporting director Rich Hughes’ rough diamonds polished into an asset at Forest Green, fired over from 20 yards after 10 minutes.

But it was Lowery, who was finding pockets of space in the attacking third, who nearly broke Barnsley’s offside trap three minutes later before being adjudged to be narrowly offside.

Pompey’s positivity was resoundingly punctured, however, with two Barnsley goals in three desperate minutes, which was the pre-cursor to a long half of football for Mousinho’s men.

There’s not been a better Pompey player this year than Joe Morrell, with the Wales international shining amid his side’s resurgence.

The midfielder was grimly holding his head in his hands in the 17th minute, however, after gifting possession to Adam Phillips. Phillips gleefully made the most of the present by feeding James Norwood, who slotted past the exposed Matt Macey.

If Pompey were wholly culpable for affording their hosts the lead, there was much less which could be done about what followed.

A moment of exquisite quality from Cadden was the dominant factor in a second being shipped, as the Scot took aim and unleashed a 20-yard left-footed drive of beauty which had Macey clutching at fresh air as it flew into the net.

The double setback was enough to rock Pompey into their shells.

The early confidence was quickly a memory, as the home side firmly took the ascendancy and the visitor’s mettle was sternly being tested.

Another cheap turnover paved the way for Luca Connell to advance and fire just past Macey’s post from 25 yards 15 minutes before the break.

At least Owen Dale’s cross, which was headed wide by Dane Scarlett, briefly showed some resistance before normal service resumed and Macey had to save sharply to his right to keep out Phillips’ 25 yarder.

The damning verdict before the half-time whistle was telling, as the travelling faithful sang ‘wake up Pompey, Pompey wake up’ to their befuddled players.

But wake up was exactly what Mousinho’s men then did.

Within four minutes of the restart the Blues were back in it - thanks to the Magic Man.

Bishop had to thank the exquisite crossing ability of Joe Rafferty for his 19th goal of the season.

The Scouser provided a delicious ball in for the poacher to feast on, with his six-yard header another exhibit of the art of his predatory finishing.

Hopes of fightback were proved short-lived, however.

It was Devante Cole who was to puncture those ambitions, with Norwood afforded space behind Towler to advance and cross for his strike partner to finish with half an hour remaining.

From there, Pompey found the minerals to make it a contest.

Ryan Tunnicliffe extended former triallist and Chichester lad Harry Istead. Sub Michael Jacobs wriggled and weaved in the box before his effort was blocked. The ball was even in the net at the death from Pigott, before being ruled out.

But the irreversible damage had been done by the bleak events of the first 45 minutes.

So back to the drawing board for Mousinho’s side with the table-toppers the next of the 12 remaining opponents to be faced this season.