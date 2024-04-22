Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Pompey’s dramatic 3-2 win against Barnsley last Tuesday night proved to be manager Neill Collins’ penultimate game in charge of the Tykes.

That’s after the play-off-chasing Oakwell outfit decided to part ways with their manager with one game of the season remaining.

Defeat at Fratton Park, which sparked wild celebrations among the home fans as the Blues clinched the League One title and a return to the Championship, was followed by a 3-2 defeat at Blackpool on Saturday.

And coupled with the fact that Barnsley are without a win in five games, the Barnsley board have decided to part ways with the 40-year-old less than a year after his appointment.

The Tykes currently sit fifth in the League One table ahead of Saturday’s final-game-of-the-season encounter with Northampton at Oakwell. Defeat there could see Lincoln, Oxford and Blackpool all overtake Barnsley in the race for a play-off spot.

A statement released by the club on Monday confirmed the decision. It read: ‘Barnsley Football Club can confirm the departure of Head Coach Neill Collins.

‘Collins was appointed last summer and despite several positive spells throughout the season, recent results have left the board of directors feeling that a change is needed.’

Director of Football Mladen Sormaz added: ‘Neill has been extremely professional throughout the period with which I have worked with him, he has done everything he can do to push the team in the direction we all want Barnsley to go.

‘He has conducted himself with professionalism and commitment throughout the period I have worked with him. However, with a crucial season conclusion ahead of us, we feel that now is the right time to make a change. We thank the fans for their continued support and urge you all to back the team this Saturday against Northampton. We will update supporters in the coming days.’