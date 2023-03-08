Barnsley boss’ compliment to John Mousinho’s Portsmouth side after play-off chaser’s win

But the Tykes boss had words of praise for John Mousinho’s men, and the threat they posed his in-form play-off chasers at Oakwell.

Barnsley are now unbeaten in nine games and have won nine out of 10 on their own patch, to ignite a play-off push.

But Duff was wary of the threat posed by Pompey, who he believes will secretly harbour their own ambitions of sneaking into the play-off places.

Michael Duff. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

He said: ‘I thought we were good value for it. We totally dominated the first half and if anything, we were a little bit disappointed we weren't out of sight.

'The 2-0 is a dangerous one, knowing that they are a good team and a team in form with good players.

‘There was also no pressure on them, they are having a run at the play-offs, but no-one is expecting them to do it. But inside their camp, I think they will think they have a chance.

‘So to start like we did, I thought the pressing was good and we scored some really good goals and the keeper made some good saves.

‘I was disappointed with the goal we gave away, because like I said I think they are a good team - it was a good cross and finish, but it should never get to that opportunity. But to get back on the front foot was the pleasing thing.

'We did not protect what we had got, but we got back on the front foot, scored a third and saw it out comfortably.’

After going 1-0 in front, Nicky Cadden’s piece of superb finishing doubled the Barnsley lead after 20 minutes.

Colby Bishop reduced the arrears before Devante Cole settled the game after 60 minutes.

That means Barnsley have scored four goals and three goals on two occasions apiece in their past five outings.

Duff added: ‘The second goal was a little bit of individual brilliance.

