Barnsley delay boosts baby boom Portsmouth's team selection as strengthened squad head to Burton
Pompey’s Oakwell postponement has boosted Danny Cowley’s squad availability in pursuit of maintaining a promotion challenge.
The latest participant of Fratton Park’s baby boom – Ronan Curtis – was scheduled to miss Saturday’s trip to Barnsley.
The Irishman’s partner Mads gave birth to their son, Malachi-Gray, on Thursday.
It represents the second recent new arrival within the Blues’ dressing room, following Connor Ogilvie and partner Ell welcoming son Maddox in the early hours of September 3.
Most Popular
-
1
BREAKING: Portsmouth chief details likelihood of League One fixtures with Burton and Plymouth going ahead after weekend postponement
-
2
Latest: Ipswich boss linked with Premier League managerial vacancy, Derby interim head coach to make permanent step up and promising defender rumoured with move away from Portsmouth rivals
-
3
The worst-performing side in England's top six leagues - and ominously Portsmouth's next challenge in pursuit of Ipswich
-
4
Former Portsmouth hero and ex-Bradford man reveals Fratton Park is still very much in his heart after making non-league switch
-
5
Rejuvenated attacker's tantalising pledge to Portsmouth supporters as he rebuilds following Blackpool frustrations
In turn, the left-back missed the 2-1 victory over Peterborough in Pompey’s last match, putting them second in League One.
Now, following the cancellation of the weekend’s football calendar as a mark of respect after the passing of the Queen, the Blues are back in action at Burton on Tuesday (7.45pm).
And four-goal Curtis, along with Ogilvie, are available for selection.
Cowley told The News: ‘There aren’t many things more important than football, but family is certainly one of them.
‘We were anticipating playing without Ronan at Barnsley, although there was a chance he might have been able to come and meet the team on the Saturday.
‘He’d had quite a disruptive week. He trained on Tuesday and then his partner had a caesarean on Thursday, so he didn’t train on Thursday and Friday.
‘Credit to him, though, he came back to training on Saturday morning and did a full session.
‘So Ronan is travelling to Burton and will be available, along with Connor Ogilvie.
‘Connor had a bit more of a disruptive time because unfortunately his baby picked up an infection and had to go into the neonatal ward, so missed a couple more sessions.
‘He trained with the group four days last week, including Saturday, missing only one session. So he is also available.
‘Although when you plan for a three-game week and it becomes a two-game week, that does change plans in terms of team selection. That’s just natural.’
Curtis and Ogilvie are in good company in terms of adding to their families over the last few months.
Owen Dale had a son days before signing for the Blues last month, slightly delaying his arrival at Fratton Park.
While right-back Joe Rafferty had a child this summer ahead of his south-coast switch after departing Preston.
Cowley added: ‘As well as Ronan and Connor, there’s Owen Dale, while Joe Rafferty has a real young one as well, so quite a few have their hands full!’
A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron
Whether you're gazing out over the Mediterranean or spending this summer at home, take advantage of our 50% discount on an annual sports or regular digital subscription, from just £25!
We will be on the ball with all the latest Pompey news, match coverage, off-the-pitch features, and analysis from Fratton Park all year round.
Purchase your annual digital package and use promo code SUMSP50 at checkout.