It was a case of getting the job done for Barnsley as they remained in the second automatic promotion place in League One.

A 2-1 win against Shrewsbury ensured Pompey and Sunderland were kept at bay for one more round of matches.

But it is proving difficult for Barnsley to stay ahead, especially with Kenny Jackett’s Blues hitting such good form.

Shrewsbury made it tough for the Daniel Stendel’s men as well on Good Friday.

The Barnsley manager told the club’s official website: ‘We won the game because we scored two times, one more goal than Shrewsbury, and because we had the best goalkeeper in League One in our goal. Adam Davies was excellent for us.

‘It was a tough game, just like the first game in Shrewsbury.

‘They were very physical and direct and they gave us a lot of problems. They were even better and had three or four big, big chances to score.

‘But we have won two games in a row now and it is the best time of the season to have a good run, results are all important now.’

Striker Kieffer Moore made his return from injury off the bench against Shrewsbury and Stendel revealed it was a surprise to have him back involved.

The boss added: ‘We were all a little bit surprised that he could play. We only got the information last week that he can try to train and the training was good.

‘We are all happy he is back and you can see it gives the supporters a good feeling. It gives us all that feeling.

‘And important for us it gives us more options in offence for the last three games.’