A new batch of tickets have been made available for fans wanting to be part of Pompey history.

The Blues have announced that more seats for the upcoming game with Barnsley at Fratton Park can now be purchased, after the Tykes returned more tickets for the Tuesday, April 16, fixture.

All seats are situated in the Milton End (Blocks P and Q), with good availability at the time of writing in both sections. Barnsley were initially handed 1,678 tickets for the game, but have clearly failed to sell their allocation.

That, however, represents good news for Blues fans who looked set to miss out on a key game in Pompey’s pursuit of the League One title. Until today’s announcement, all remaining games - both home and away - were sold out, although details of the final game of the season at Lincoln is still to be announced.

John Mousinho’s side sit five points clear of the League One table with just seven games remaining. At present, the Blues require 14 points to win clinch the league title and 13 points to secure automatic promotion. Meanwhile, a win at Wycombe on Friday will ensure a top-six finish for the team.