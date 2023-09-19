News you can trust since 1877
Barnsley v Portsmouth: Two changes likely as suspended duo return at expense of exciting duo - in pictures

Pompey set off on their 240-mile road trip to Barnsley on Monday as another tough test at Oakwell awaits tonight.
By Mark McMahon
Published 19th Sep 2023, 12:22 BST

The journey will have provided John Mousinho with plenty of time to ponder this starting XI for the game.

And with the previously suspended Joe Rafferty and Joe Morrell both back for the fixture against the Tykes, and Christian Saydee closing in on a return after injury, there’s plenty to consider.

Whatever decision is taken will be made tougher by the fact the Blues came from a goal down at Derby on Saturday to rescue a point at Pride Park.

So what does Mousinho do for his unbeaten side’s latest challenge? Does he stick to the team that served him well at the Rams, or does he freshen it up, with the likes of Tino Anjorin also waiting on his first start.

Here’s how we think the Blues will line up tonight against Barnsley.

John Mousinho has a selection dilemma ahead of tonight's game at Barnsley

John Mousinho has a selection dilemma ahead of tonight's game at Barnsley

John Mousinho has a selection dilemma ahead of tonight's game at Barnsley Photo: Jason Brown

Might as well just come out an say it - Norris is Pompey's undisputed No1. No goalkeeper in the division has conceded fewer goals than him this season. He starts against Barnsley tonight. End of.

2. Goalkeeper: Will Norris

Might as well just come out an say it - Norris is Pompey's undisputed No1. No goalkeeper in the division has conceded fewer goals than him this season. He starts against Barnsley tonight. End of.

The first tough call Mousinho will have to make tonight, with Joe Rafferty back in contention after serving a three-match ban. The Blues have beaten Peterborough and drawn with Derby in his absence, and with Swanson making the most of his unexpected opportunity. In fact, he's been earning rave reviews, making Rafferty's hopes of walking straight back into the side so much tougher. It would be so harsh to drop Swanson on the back of those performances. But Mousinho isn't one to shirk from the big decisions. You suspect he might bring Rafferty back in and hand Swanson a break. The former Arsenal man is also a very good option to bring on from the bench.

3. Right-back: Joe Rafferty

The first tough call Mousinho will have to make tonight, with Joe Rafferty back in contention after serving a three-match ban. The Blues have beaten Peterborough and drawn with Derby in his absence, and with Swanson making the most of his unexpected opportunity. In fact, he's been earning rave reviews, making Rafferty's hopes of walking straight back into the side so much tougher. It would be so harsh to drop Swanson on the back of those performances. But Mousinho isn't one to shirk from the big decisions. You suspect he might bring Rafferty back in and hand Swanson a break. The former Arsenal man is also a very good option to bring on from the bench.

The former Lincoln man will have been cursing his luck after he conceded the late penalty that handed Derby their lead on Saturday. Poole couldn't be blamed, though. And no doubt he'll be determined to help the Blues register a fifth clean sheet of the season at Oakwell. What a signing he's been.

4. Central defender 1: Regan Poole

The former Lincoln man will have been cursing his luck after he conceded the late penalty that handed Derby their lead on Saturday. Poole couldn't be blamed, though. And no doubt he'll be determined to help the Blues register a fifth clean sheet of the season at Oakwell. What a signing he's been.

