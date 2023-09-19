Pompey set off on their 240-mile road trip to Barnsley on Monday as another tough test at Oakwell awaits tonight.
The journey will have provided John Mousinho with plenty of time to ponder this starting XI for the game.
So what does Mousinho do for his unbeaten side’s latest challenge? Does he stick to the team that served him well at the Rams, or does he freshen it up, with the likes of Tino Anjorin also waiting on his first start.
Here’s how we think the Blues will line up tonight against Barnsley.
1. Portsmouth changing room during the EFL Sky Bet League 1 match between Derby County and Portsmouth at the Pride Park, Derby, England on 29 April 2023.
John Mousinho has a selection dilemma ahead of tonight's game at Barnsley Photo: Jason Brown
2. Goalkeeper: Will Norris
Might as well just come out an say it - Norris is Pompey's undisputed No1. No goalkeeper in the division has conceded fewer goals than him this season. He starts against Barnsley tonight. End of. Photo: Jason Brown
3. Right-back: Joe Rafferty
The first tough call Mousinho will have to make tonight, with Joe Rafferty back in contention after serving a three-match ban. The Blues have beaten Peterborough and drawn with Derby in his absence, and with Swanson making the most of his unexpected opportunity. In fact, he's been earning rave reviews, making Rafferty's hopes of walking straight back into the side so much tougher. It would be so harsh to drop Swanson on the back of those performances. But Mousinho isn't one to shirk from the big decisions. You suspect he might bring Rafferty back in and hand Swanson a break. The former Arsenal man is also a very good option to bring on from the bench. Photo: Jason Brown
4. Central defender 1: Regan Poole
The former Lincoln man will have been cursing his luck after he conceded the late penalty that handed Derby their lead on Saturday. Poole couldn't be blamed, though. And no doubt he'll be determined to help the Blues register a fifth clean sheet of the season at Oakwell. What a signing he's been. Photo: Jason Brown