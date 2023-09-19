3 . Right-back: Joe Rafferty

The first tough call Mousinho will have to make tonight, with Joe Rafferty back in contention after serving a three-match ban. The Blues have beaten Peterborough and drawn with Derby in his absence, and with Swanson making the most of his unexpected opportunity. In fact, he's been earning rave reviews, making Rafferty's hopes of walking straight back into the side so much tougher. It would be so harsh to drop Swanson on the back of those performances. But Mousinho isn't one to shirk from the big decisions. You suspect he might bring Rafferty back in and hand Swanson a break. The former Arsenal man is also a very good option to bring on from the bench. Photo: Jason Brown