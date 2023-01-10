And massive Blues favourite David James believes promotion via the play-offs is still achievable for his old club this season.

The hall of famer has outlined how he can even see a scenario where the club he served for four years bypass fierce rivals Southampton next season - on the way to the Premier League.

The race to become new Pompey boss is hotting up with Wilder one of the names in the frame to succeed Danny Cowley.

Despite his background at Premier League and Championship level, James can't see any reason why the former Sheffield United and Middlesbrough man wouldn't come to Fratton Park.

Wilder has made it clear his ambition would have to be matched if he was to arrive at PO4.

James feels that can occur with Pompey previously experiencing lift off in the Milan Mandaric era.

And such a scenario unfolding would have the added benefit of going past the club's fiercest rivals.

Chris Wilder.

James said: 'Why couldn't they attract Chris Wilder? I don't know Chris personally so couldn't comment on what he needs to what he would expect.

'But the point is you've got a football club who've got support. It depends what you want from a football club. We have got amazing support, local support. League One, Championship or Premier League, you're going to get full houses, you're going to get the kind of atmosphere and loyalty.

'But there is a limit to how far that will go and it's whether you want more of that. With regards to finance, there will be a limit.

'Bournemouth is probably a good example in one sense that their ground capacity isn't great but getting into the Premier League, you'll get the finance from the Premier League.

David James

'If Chris Wilder or a manager like him thinks support is what he needs, he's got that. Has he got the opportunity? They've had the experience there so it's nothing new or groundbreaking getting to the Premier League. Do it.

'There's still a chance of the play-offs this season, a chance of success and could play Southampton next season - beat them - and get to the Premier League.'