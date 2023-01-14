The former Blues boss released a heartfelt statement to everyone associated with the club 12 days after his 18-month stay at Fratton Park came to an end.

In the emotional farewell note, he spoke of his frustration at not being able to bring success back to the PO4 family and how he takes personal responsibility for the team’s current woes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cowley urged the fans to stay positive and help the players during these difficult times. He also showed tremendous loyalty to the Eisner family and chief executive Andy Cullen as he backed them to bring to bring long-term success to the club.

His well-chosen and thoughtful words drew much attention on Twitter, where his statement initially appeared.

And as a result, hundreds of Pompey fans responded in kind, thanking Cowley for everything he did for both the club and the city.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here’s a selection of those messages as Blues supporters said their farewell to the 44-year-old.

@PompeyKirbs: There’s hardly a single Pompey fan who didn’t want you both to succeed & it’s down to the honesty, enthusiasm and integrity you both exude! Sincerely hope you’re not out of the game long & hopefully we as fans will talk about how that CL manager used to be at Pompey years ago!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Former Pompey boss Danny Cowley

@BileysMullet: Personally would love to have seen you both given more time and financial backing to make it work. As many have said your efforts for the club and community have been massive. Hope you both have the success in the future you deserve. PUP.

Advertisement Hide Ad

@LostTransport: Good words from a pair of good blokes. Sorry it didn't work out.

@marymaryw: Beautiful and eloquent words from the heart, just as we would expect from you Danny. Absolutely gutted it didn't work out for you and Nicky at @pompeyand wish you all the best for your future careers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

@CharlieFarnsba9: Gutted to see you both go, I do feel it was right that you did but only so that you weren’t dragged further into the mire. It didn’t work out here no matter who’s to blame but you were a breath of fresh air and I do desperately wanted to succeed. Good luck and thank you.

@peadubya66: Thanks for what you did for the club AND the city.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Your positivity & enthusiasm was a breath of fresh air & thanks for everything you achieved both on & off the pitch whilst seemingly having to deal with constant obstacles.

@harve61: It is so sad it didn't work out for these guys like everyone else has said 2 of the nicest guys in football. Hope they succeed in their next job, they won't be out of work for long

Advertisement Hide Ad

@swanpfc: Class right to the end gutted it didn’t work out for you thank you for all your efforts at Pompey and good luck for the future look toward to welcoming you back at Fratton as long as it’s not with that lot up the road!

@pompeypaul72: A real shame it ended the way it did after such a promising start to the season. Who knows what might have been?

Advertisement Hide Ad

You’re both very good people and the time and commitment you showed to the club and the city was impressive. Wishing you both nothing but success in the future.

@JasonisPTID: You’ve been nothing but a class act… totally sincere in all you did and said… thank you for all you did for the community…nothing was ever too much trouble… wishing you both every future success.

Advertisement Hide Ad

@RickyMartin247: Classy Danny. Classy parting statement. Thank you, good luck and no doubt many fans will always see you as a friend to the mighty blue and white army.