‘Being realistic’: Portsmouth boss’ revealing insight into huge calls being made on players' futures
John Mousinho is adamant Pompey has to come first when deciding what lies ahead for his champions.
And that is likely to lead to some tough calls over the coming days, as the Fratton futures of his squad are decided.
The curtain comes down on one of the most memorable seasons in the club’s 125-year history at Lincoln on Saturday.
That will be followed by one-to-one talks at the start of next week, with the immediate futures of Pompey’s 15 out-of-contract players under the spotlight.
Marlon Pack, Sean Raggett, Joe Morrell, Joe Rafferty and Connor Ogilvie are among that number.
Zak Swanson, Lee Evans, Josh Martin, Liam Vincent, Haji Mnoga, Harry Jewitt-White, Josh Martin, Matt Macey, Ryan Schofield and Josh Dockerill are the others due to become free agents.
Mousinho is clear he feels all of his squad have contributed to Pompey’s success this term and deserve to be part of the Championship journey.
But the club’s football operation also know they have to consider the challenges ahead, and being ready for what is ultimately a huge step up in quality.
That is something Pompey has be acutely aware of, as some difficult conversations lies ahead over the coming days.
Mousinho said: ‘It’s one of those difficult things which happens at the back end of the season.
‘We have to make sure we get the balance right, and we have to get the balance right between what players deserve and being realistic about the Championship and what’s right for the football club in the Championship. That’s a really difficult balance.
‘You’d be hard pressed to say anybody didn’t deserve a new contract and that’s obviously in the forefront of our minds.
‘But we have to make sure we’ve got the football club in mind, the budgets and making sure we’re competitive at the next level. It’s difficult and not something I will enjoy on Monday and Tuesday, but it’s something that has to be done.’
