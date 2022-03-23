A goal from Sean Raggett and an own goal from Harry Souttar shared the points as the Blues looked to bounce back in their promotion charge following defeat at Peterborough the previous fixture.
The Premier League and Football League programme would subsequently be suspended, primarily after Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta fell ill.
This week marks the second anniversary of lockdown’s subsequent enforcement.
We take a look at the final squad Kenny Jackett named before what proved to be a four-month break for Pompey – and where they are now.
1. GK: Alex Bass
The young stopper featured heavily under Kenny Jackett before the enforced Covid break but continued to play between the sticks in both of the Blues’ play-off games against Oxford United. Despite keeping two clean sheets in the league for Pompey this term, he was seen as Gavin Bazunu’s back-up and is currently on loan at Bradford until the end of the season.
Photo: PinPeP
2. Rb: Ross McCrorie
McCrorie was one of the most versatile players in the squad, playing either in his more natural centre midfield role or as a makeshift right-back. The Scot returned to Rangers following the end of his loan after play-off disappointment against the U’s but joined Aberdeen later that summer and has gone onto play 69 times for the Dons.
Photo: PinPeP
3. CB: James Bolton
The right-back was turned into a makeshift centre-half for the visit of Fleetwood after Christain Burgess collected a two-game ban against Rochdale. In his second season, Bolton was predominantly cover for Callum Johnson at right-back but last summer joined Plymouth where he has been a key part Pilgrims late promotion push.
Photo: Joe Pepler
4. CB: Sean Raggett
Raggett netted Pompey’s first goal of the evening against Fleetwood and was one of three members of the current Blues squad to be involved in the tie two-years-ago. The centre back joined the Fratton Park outfit on a permanent deal later that year and has been an ever-present figure in Pompey's back-line since.
Photo: Barry Zee