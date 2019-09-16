Have your say

Ben Close’s strike against Tranmere Rovers has been nominated for the August Sky Bet League One goal of the month.

His sublime volley from outside the box in the Blues’ 2-0 win at Fratton Park was his second spectacular effort in as many matches, with his goal against Birmingham in the Carabao Cup just four days earlier also catching the eye.

Close, who found the top corner of the net after Andy Cannon’s shot was parried by Rovers keeper Scott Davies, faces competition from Peterborough’s Marcus Maddison and Doncaster Rovers’ Niall Ennis for the monthly award.

Maddison’s unstoppable 25-yard hammerhead of an effort helped Posh beat MK Dons 4-0 on August 24.

Ennis, meanwhile, on the same day, took control of a bouncing long ball before letting fly with a rising left-foot shot that found the top corner of the net in Donney’s 2-1 win against Lincoln.

To vote for Close’s goal, log on to the Sky Sports website.

The deadline for votes is 5pm on Tuesday.

The winner will be announced on Friday, September 20.