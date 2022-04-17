Benjani v Biley and Claridge v Mariner: Round 1 draw made for favourite-Pompey-striker vote

Kanu and Benjani are just two of the 64 Pompey strikers in the running for the favourites' voting

There are 64 forwards involved covering nearly 100 years of Pompey's history - from one or two who scored goals for Pompey in the 1920s and 30s right up to those who have banged in goals in recent times.

Benjani v Alan Biley and Steve Claridge v Paul Mariner are among the interesting first round ties while the only present squad member involved - George Hirst - will be up against a legend who watched him in action on Good Friday, Svetoslav Todorov.

The full draw is below and the 24-hour votes will begin on the @stevebone1 Twitter timeline on Easter Monday. Don't miss out on the chance to put your favourites through!

Remember it's all unscientific and unofficial - and just for fun and to provide some good-natured debate. When it comes to voting if there's a name or two you are not familiar with, why not look up their Pompey records on pompeyrama.com?

First round draw

Ike Clarke v Derek Dougan

Matthias Svensson v Teddy Sheringham

Albert McCann v Marco Futacs

Billy Rafferty v Paul Walsh

Jimmy Easson v Marc McNulty

Leo Biagini v Yakubu

Ron Saunders v Mike Trebilcock

Steve Claridge v Paul Mariner

Vincent Pericard v Jack Weddle

Jermain Defoe v Ray Crawford

Dave Kitson v Guy Whittingham

Conor Chaplin v Len Phillips

Ray Pointer v Mike Barnard

Aruna Dindane v David Nugent

Gerry Creaney v Mark Hateley

Terry Connor v George Graham

Jeff Hemmerman v Richie Reynolds

Derek Showers v Jim Storrie

Benjani v Alan Biley

Colin Garwood v Milan Baros

Johnny Gordon v Kanu

Mark Burchill v Mick Quinn

Bert Barlow v Jock Anderson

Peter Crouch v Jackie Henderson

Duggie Reid v Lee Bradbury

John Marquis v Frederic Piquionne

Nicky Morgan v Mick Channon

Albert Mundy v Ray Hiron

Warren Aspinall v John Aloisi

Phil Ashworth v David Kemp

George Hirst v Svetoslav Todorov