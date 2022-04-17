Benjani v Biley and Claridge v Mariner: Round 1 draw made for favourite-Pompey-striker vote
The draw has been made and we are all ready for the first round in our Twitter tournament to find out who is your favourite Pompey striker of all-time.
There are 64 forwards involved covering nearly 100 years of Pompey's history - from one or two who scored goals for Pompey in the 1920s and 30s right up to those who have banged in goals in recent times.
Benjani v Alan Biley and Steve Claridge v Paul Mariner are among the interesting first round ties while the only present squad member involved - George Hirst - will be up against a legend who watched him in action on Good Friday, Svetoslav Todorov.
The full draw is below and the 24-hour votes will begin on the @stevebone1 Twitter timeline on Easter Monday. Don't miss out on the chance to put your favourites through!
Remember it's all unscientific and unofficial - and just for fun and to provide some good-natured debate. When it comes to voting if there's a name or two you are not familiar with, why not look up their Pompey records on pompeyrama.com?
First round draw
Ike Clarke v Derek Dougan
Matthias Svensson v Teddy Sheringham
Albert McCann v Marco Futacs
Billy Rafferty v Paul Walsh
Jimmy Easson v Marc McNulty
Leo Biagini v Yakubu
Ron Saunders v Mike Trebilcock
Steve Claridge v Paul Mariner
Vincent Pericard v Jack Weddle
Jermain Defoe v Ray Crawford
Dave Kitson v Guy Whittingham
Conor Chaplin v Len Phillips
Ray Pointer v Mike Barnard
Aruna Dindane v David Nugent
Gerry Creaney v Mark Hateley
Terry Connor v George Graham
Jeff Hemmerman v Richie Reynolds
Derek Showers v Jim Storrie
Benjani v Alan Biley
Colin Garwood v Milan Baros
Johnny Gordon v Kanu
Mark Burchill v Mick Quinn
Bert Barlow v Jock Anderson
Peter Crouch v Jackie Henderson
Duggie Reid v Lee Bradbury
John Marquis v Frederic Piquionne
Nicky Morgan v Mick Channon
Albert Mundy v Ray Hiron
Warren Aspinall v John Aloisi
Phil Ashworth v David Kemp
George Hirst v Svetoslav Todorov
Billy Eames v Brett Pitman