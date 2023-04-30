'Best I’ve seen in management': Derby County boss’ big claim after Portsmouth draw

But the Rams boss admitted he was indebted to keeper Joe Wildsmith for keeping his team in the game, as the Blues roared back into a see-saw clash at Pride Park.

Derby subjected John Mousinho’s side to an early firestorm in the 1-1 draw, carving out a stack of chances which should have put them well in the ascendancy.

Colby Bishop’s goal changed the game, however, with Pompey getting on top and then seeing Wildsmith deny Joe Pigott and somehow keep out Connor Ogilvie’s header.

Warne told Derby’s official site: ‘I thought our play early on was the best 25 minutes I've ever seen from any team I've managed. Unfortunately if you don't take your chances, you're not going to be able to play like that for 90 minutes and the opposition will always create something.

‘They took their chance really well to take the lead, it was an amazing header in the only inch of the goal that would have beat Joe Wildsmith and I thought it hit us badly. In fairness to Portsmouth they got the wind in their sails and caused us problems and Joe kept us in it.’

Derby now go into what will be a dramatic final day of action knowing they have their play-off fate in their own hands. Warne’s side have to match Peterborough’s result as they go to Sheffield Wednedsay, with the Posh at Barnsley.

Warne added: ‘We just have to equal or better Peterborough's result next week. They've got Barnsley away, we've got Sheffield Wednesday away and whoever has the most bottle will be in the play-offs.

Paul Warne. Pic: Richard Sellers/PA Wire.

‘We have trust in this group that they can play in the games and I think they'll look forward to playing at Hillsborough.

‘I think I probably would have (taken that senario), in fairness. At one stage we could have lost and Peterborough could have got a late goal and it wouldn't have been in our hands.