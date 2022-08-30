News you can trust since 1877
Better than the sides who faced Sunderland and Oxford United in play-offs - crazy how strong Portsmouth squad is!

Pompey fans have been reacting to the line-up at Crawley in tonight’s Papa John’s Trophy opener. Here’s a selection of those views.

By Jordan Cross
Tuesday, 30th August 2022, 7:05 pm
Updated Tuesday, 30th August 2022, 7:13 pm

Mental that this is stronger than the team jacket put out for play-offs

@JackLJYeats

The fact that we can make 10 changes and still have THAT strong of a team. Danny has done a madness with this squad.

@DanLewis1999

That squad would give last seasons first 11 a good run for its money

@ffslluke

10 changes and still a decent 11!! Good to see some rested ahead of Saturday, and to see some youth on the bench.

Pompey start their Trophy campaign at Crawley tonight.

@Joey1989118

Crazy how strong our squad now is ! That team would be decent in the league tbh . What a difference one transfer market can make . Gone stronger than thought he would actually. Good to see GK start and few players back from injury. Can't stand Crawley tbh so let's smash em.

@MarkRoser9

