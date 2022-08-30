Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mental that this is stronger than the team jacket put out for play-offs

@JackLJYeats

The fact that we can make 10 changes and still have THAT strong of a team. Danny has done a madness with this squad.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

@DanLewis1999

That squad would give last seasons first 11 a good run for its money

@ffslluke

10 changes and still a decent 11!! Good to see some rested ahead of Saturday, and to see some youth on the bench.

Pompey start their Trophy campaign at Crawley tonight.

@Joey1989118

Crazy how strong our squad now is ! That team would be decent in the league tbh . What a difference one transfer market can make . Gone stronger than thought he would actually. Good to see GK start and few players back from injury. Can't stand Crawley tbh so let's smash em.