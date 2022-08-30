Better than the sides who faced Sunderland and Oxford United in play-offs - crazy how strong Portsmouth squad is!
Pompey fans have been reacting to the line-up at Crawley in tonight’s Papa John’s Trophy opener. Here’s a selection of those views.
Mental that this is stronger than the team jacket put out for play-offs
@JackLJYeats
The fact that we can make 10 changes and still have THAT strong of a team. Danny has done a madness with this squad.
Most Popular
-
1
Former Portsmouth, West Ham and Middlesbrough midfielder given managerial breakthrough at Bournemouth alongside ex-Fratton Park team-mate
-
2
Latest: Barnsley to hold talks with Portsmouth target, Chelsea to beat Spurs for £10m+ rated Peterborough defender and Huddersfield agree £500,000 deal for Ipswich striker
-
3
Portsmouth stalwart relives drama as challenge of a lifetime leaves ex-Oxford United, Bristol Rovers, Torquay United and Cheltenham Town favourite stranded up Mount Everest for FIVE days
-
4
Portsmouth predicted XI v Crawley: ex-Luton and Sunderland to make first starts as Danny Cowley rings the changes from Port Vale triumph
-
5
Portsmouth boss upbeat over chances of last-dash transfer window activity succeeding in completing Blues promotion jigsaw
@DanLewis1999
That squad would give last seasons first 11 a good run for its money
@ffslluke
10 changes and still a decent 11!! Good to see some rested ahead of Saturday, and to see some youth on the bench.
@Joey1989118
Crazy how strong our squad now is ! That team would be decent in the league tbh . What a difference one transfer market can make . Gone stronger than thought he would actually. Good to see GK start and few players back from injury. Can't stand Crawley tbh so let's smash em.
@MarkRoser9