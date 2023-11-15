A youthful Pompey were eliminated from the Hampshire Senior Cup – but it was almost a stunning comeback.
The Blues appeared to be heading out with a 1-0 defeat at Wessex League Division One side Folland Sports in the third round of the competition.
But substitute Harry Clout took the fixture to penalties following a leveller two minutes into time added-on.
Unfortunately the Blues subsequently lost out 5-4 on spot-kicks, but it was still a brave display – and here are our Pompey player ratings...
1. Oscar Glover - 7
(Replaced by Bastian Smith on 90 minutes) Had a couple of shaky moments in the first half, particularly when dealing with one Kevin Bosaka backpass, but settled down and produced two excellent late stops. Replaced for the penalty shoot-out. Photo: Mike Hewitt
2. Brian Quarm - 7
Defensively very solid from right-back, which appears to be his strength. Did well physically and comfortable on the ball. Photo: Jason Brown
3. Jack Fox - 8
Skipper looked very comfortable against the physicality of Folland and extremely composed on the ball. Led his team well and netted with a well-taken penalty in shoot-out. Photo: Jason Brown
4. Kevin Bosaka - 6
(Replaced by Cody Howard on 46 minutes) Powerful in the air, but looked uncomfortable at times with the ball at his feet. Played one poor backpass which put Oscar Glover in trouble, but pitch not the best. Photo: Jason Brown