‘Bigger than Championship sides’: Portsmouth rival boss’ budget revelation as he tries to compete with Ipswich Town, Sheffield Wednesday, Derby County & Co
Wycombe boss Gareth Ainsworth has spoken of the ‘crackers’ scenario of competing with League One sides with £10m-plus playing budgets.
Ainsworth admitted it’s proving a tough challenge with some third-tier heavy-hitters pushing the financial boundaries this season.
The News understands Pompey’s budgets is a fraction of that, after Eric Eisner last season revealed the budget had increased from the £4m former chief executive Mark Calin stated had been in operation previously.
Current CEO, Andy Cullen, stated last month the current budget was ‘certainly no less than it has been before’, as he lauded the value the Blues had been able to achieve assembling this season’s squad.
A total of 12 players were brought in this summer, with the only fee paid being the £500,000 shelled out for Colby Bishop - a deal offset by Marcus Harness’ departure to Ipswich for around £750,000.
Some significant loan deals have been sealed, however, as Danny Cowley’s side start the season in competitive fashion.
Ainsworth sees teams going far beyond the levels of expenditure being seen at Fratton Park, however, with some operating with bigger budgets than some Championship outfits.
He told the Bucks Free Press: ‘You have got teams spending more than ever in League One with double-figure million budgets which has never happened before.
‘It’s crackers.
‘Some of them are bigger than some Championship budgets, and we have to find different ways to try and compete with that as we’re Wycombe Wanderers.
‘We don’t get 25,000 a week which adds millions to your accounts every year.
‘We are what we are and I think people should be proud of what we have done so far, and how we have competed against these top teams.
'It's tough but I firmly believe that we can be in the top 10, top six, or even top two come the end of the season.'