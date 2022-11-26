Bishop at the double as Portsmouth battle into FA Cup third round against MK Dons

Colby Bishop celebrates his goal against MK Dons today.

Two Colby Bishop penalties and a fine Reeco Hackett effort was enough to see the Blues into the hat for Monday’s draw.

Jay Mingi was outstanding in an excellent first-half showing as Danny Cowley switched to a 3-4-1-2 formation.

The visitors pushed late on after Mo Eisa’s 61st-minute effort gave them hope, but Danny Cowley’s men saw the game out to progress.

Marlon Pack nodded Pompey’s first chance over in the seventh minute from Denver Hume’s dangerous ball from the left.

Ronan Curtis’ angled drive was then parried by Jamie Cumming, with Zak Swanson’s follow-up deflected wide.

Curtis should have scored in the 18th minute when he scuffed his shot from the excellent Mingi’s cutback.

Pompey were then undone on the counter as Dawson Devoy put Darragh Burns away and he fired past the exposed Josh Griffths.

Cowley’s men responded superbly in the 22nd minute when Mingi freed Hackett, who took his shot early and fired past Cumming from outside the box.

Pompey took the lead 10 minutes before the break as Mingi drove into the box and was brought down by Josh McEachran, and Bishop sent Cumming the wrong way from the spot.

MK Dons’ threat on the counter was still there, however, and Griffiths saved well as Nathan Holland broke clear before the break.

Bishop put daylight between the sides three minutes after the restart, as he fired his second penalty of the game down the middle after the striker was fouled in the box by Bradley Johnson.

MK Dons gave themselves a lifeline in the 61st minute as Mo Eisa fired home from close range after Nathan Holland’s run and pass.

The visitors then dominated possession as Pompey lost their way, but failed to carve out too much in the way of clear chances, before Griffiths dived full length to keep out Louie Barry’s drive with six minutes remaining.