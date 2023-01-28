‘Bizarre’: Portsmouth boss rues decision which leads to first defeat at Peterborough United

Referee Bobby Madley controversially ruled out Reeco Hackett’s goal in the 2-1 reverse at London Road, in a key moment against Darren Ferguson’s side.

Madley chalked the goal off after a conversation with his assistant, suggesting Dane Scarlett was offside in the build-up to the finish in the 76th minute.

Mousinho disagreed with that verdict and unable to fathom how the officials arrived at the decision.

John Mousinho speaks to the fourth official today. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

More focus fell on that moment after Nathan Thompson’s 87th-minute own goal amid a late Pompey rally.

Mousinho was left disappointed at the key incident.

He said: ‘It was bizarre.

‘I assumed it was a goal and I was getting instructions on to players to be sensible about how they went about it and didn’t go too gung-ho with 15 minutes plus injury-time to go.

‘I was getting the message on was completely baffled when the referee went to speak to the linesman.

‘It was one I won’t get over for a long time, my first one as head coach really hurt me.

The fourth official said there was an offside, Dane Scarlett was offside.

‘We’ve watched it back and he doesn’t look offside.

‘The linesman doesn’t put his flag up which probably tells me everything I need to know.

‘I can’t quite fathom that if he was offside the linesman doesn’t just flag, because presumably it would be very obvious to him at the time.’

Pompey were second best for long periods on an afternoon where the side should have been out of sight before the late rally.

The charge gave something for the 1,561 travelling fans to savour, as they saluted their players on the final whistle.

Mousinho added: ‘We didn’t go under and that was really important for me.

‘We didn’t crumble under the pressure of a tough game against a good team.

‘Ultimately if we’d nicked a second I don’t think anyone would have complained too much with it being a draw.