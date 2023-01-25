Blackburn Rovers boss watches Portsmouth striker bag 15th goal of season as he eyes January business

Colby Bishop was watched by Blackburn boss Jon Dahl Tomasson as he scored his 15th goal of the season at Blackburn last night.

The Blackburn boss joined the rest of the 2,938 crowd, as John Mousinho’s side picked up back-to-back league victories with a 2-0 success at Fleetwood.

The Championship side are looking to be active in the transfer market this month, as they aim to sustain an impressive campaign to date which leaves them handily placed in the play-off positions.

The striking department is an obvious area of focus for Rovers, with former Blues loanee George Hirst leaving Ewood Park on loan for Ipswich this morning.

Top scorer Ben Brereton Diaz, continues to be linked with a January exit, with his contract coming to a close this summer.

La Liga outfit Villarreal are said to be keen on the Chile international, who is now free to come to a pre-contract agreement with outfits outside of England.

Bishop certainly represents one of the most attractive propositions in the Pompey squad at present, after a largely impressive campaign to date since arriving from Accrington.

The 26-year-old has returned goals at a constant rate since arriving in a £500,000 deal last July, with the front man also linked with Championship side Blackpool.

As well as bagging a goal, Bishop led the line well for his team in the win over Scott Brown’s side.

It proved a physical battle with Fleetwood’s imposing central defensive pairing of Toto Nsiala and Brendan Wiredu.

It was one Bishop would’ve relished, however, no doubt catching the eye of Tomasson - a striker in his playing days for the likes of Newcastle and AC Milan.

Pompey winger Ronan Curtis is another player who has been linked with Blackburn in the past.

The Republic of Ireland international impressed on his return to the starting XI last night, hitting the post in the second half amid a lively man-of-the-match performance.

