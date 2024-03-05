Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Portsmouth remain at the top of League One as we enter the final months of the season. Pompey have a six-point gap over the two teams below them, and crucially, Bolton's game in hand on Tuesday night is against the team directly below them in Barnsley.

That could be a crucial clash in the promotion race, and Portsmouth will be watching carefully ahead of taking on Blackpool this weekend. In the meantime, we have rounded up the latest news surrounding Pompey and their rivals.

Rhodes return

Blackpool boss Neil Critchley has been speaking about the return of Jordan Rhodes from injury and what he adds to the Tangerines as they prepare to face Pompey.

"It was a real bonus,” said the Blackpool boss after Rhodes returned to the grass. "He did a bit of training on Thursday, and declared himself fit on Friday, so as soon as that happens you want to get him in as soon as possible. It gives the players a lift and it gives the supporters a lift, and maybe it puts a little bit of fear into the opposition. You bring Jordan on and he’s got experience- he can see the game out for you, he knows where to be and what to do.

"We’ve got competition for places, but it’s a nice problem to have. Throughout the season Bees (Jake Beesley) has been out for a lengthy amount of time, Kyle Joseph was out at the start, Shayne (Lavery) and Kylian (Kouassi) have had hamstring injuries, and Rhodesy (Jordan Rhodes) has been out for the last few weeks. We’ve struggled for consistency at the top end of the pitch. We’ve scored goals at home but haven’t had a settled forward line or have been able to change- which makes a difference.”

Evatt on Bolton promotion push

Bolton boss Ian Evatt has been speaking about his side's promotion push as they bid to chase down Derby County and Pompey.

Wanderers head to fellow promotion-chasers Barnsley tonight looking to cut the Blues' seven-point lead at the top of the division to four points.

“We're all judged on what happens at the end of the season and that's really important to remember,” said the Wanderers’ boss.

“People will have their own idea of what success looks like for us come the end of this season but, from my perspective, there are key indicators to our progress. Last season we were never involved really in an automatic promotion fight. This season we have been in the top three for 23-24 weeks and always had games in hand on the ones above us.