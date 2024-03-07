Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Portsmouth are now preparing to take on Blackpool as they look to continue their dominance at the top of League One. John Mousinho's men have been in strong form over the last month or so, and they are going to have to remain in superb form to remain above the likes of Bolton Wanderers and Derby County.

Pompey will face a big test against the Tangerines away from home, with Neil Critchley's side vying for a play-off spot. In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news surrounding Portsmouth and their rivals.

Blackpool star's objective

Blackpool loan star George Byers says he has a clear goal to achieve his his current club, speaking ahead of facing Portsmouth this weekend.

"I’m just focusing on this season at the moment,” he said. "There’s 11 games to go, we’ve got a goal, and I’ve got a goal which I want to achieve with this club. It’s important for me just to focus on this season and everything else will take care of itself.

"I came to enjoy my football again, and play week in, week out, so I’ve got to carry on doing that. I put the pressure on myself to aim for consistency, and I feel like I’m showing that- I just want to have a strong end to the season. Credit to the lads, they’ve made me feel welcome from day one, so it’s been easy to settle into this group.”

Johnston's injury troubles

Bolton star George Johnston has been speaking about his injury troubles ahead of a potential return in the coming weeks. “It is kind of see what happens,” he told the Bolton News. “I can’t play before the nine months, which is the beginning of April.

“Depending on the state of where we are at and the position we are in kind of decides whether I will play again this season. But in my mind, that is kind of the aim I have. That is the aim I have always had, to be able to play – or be available to play – the last few games of the season.