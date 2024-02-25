Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Blackpool striker Kyle Joseph hailed his side's resilience after they boosted Portsmouth's League One promotion bid with a 4-1 win against title rivals Bolton Wanderers.

There was some disappointment for Pompey as they could only take a point from their visit to Charlton Athletic on Saturday - but that was quickly washed away as John Mousinho's men left the pitch to discover both Bolton and fellow title rivals Derby County had both fallen to defeats.

Jake Beesley claimed a brace against Bolton (Photographer Rich Linley / CameraSport)

Despite taking a lead at Blackpool with an early goal from George Thomason, Bolton were left empty-handed after a Jake Beesley brace and a goal apiece from Marvin Ekpiteta and Jordan Gabriel gave the hosts a 4-1 win at Bloomfield Road. The trio of results left Pompey sat seven points clear at the top of the table - but Blackpool star Joseph preferred to focus on his own side's achievements as they continue to push for a play-off place.

He told the club website: "It was a good spectacle for League One. To come out and win was a great feeling, it's a derby game for the fans as well. I'm sure they will go and enjoy their night. We showed resilience, we've had to have that at times this season, especially at home with the crowd behind you they are all pushing you on. We knew we have quality in the squad and with the quality off the bench as well that, coming into the game, our quality was going to shine through and fortunately it did."

Oxford United youngster eyed by Championship club

Blackburn Rovers are reportedly monitoring the progress of Oxford United academy star Jacob Fowler.

The talented midfielder, soon of Liverpool legend Robbie, remains on the books of the U's - but has been handed a chance to land a move to Ewood Park after spending time on trial at Scottish giants Rangers. Fowler appeared for the Rovers Under-18s earlier this month as he was used as a half-time substitute in a 5-1 defeat against their Liverpool counterparts and reporting via his Patreon account, journalist Alan Nixon has claimed the Championship club are continuing to monitor the youngster's progress.

Former Chelsea and Celtic star praised after Bristol Rovers goal

Bristol Rovers manager Matt Taylor has praised veteran Scott Sinclair after he scored the decisive goal in his side's 2-1 home win against struggling Carlisle United.

The Cumbrians travelled to the Memorial Stadium sat at the bottom of the League One table - but took a surprise lead on the quarter-hour mark when Josh Vela found the net. However, Chris Martin got Rovers back on level-terms ten minutes before half-time and that set the stage for Sinclair to net the winning goal in the early stages of the second-half to earn the praise of his manager.