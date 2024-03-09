Blackpool v Pompey League One injury news as 12 ruled out

2 . Andy Lyons - out (continued)

“We’ve had some bad news regarding Andy," said Neil Critchley. “Unfortunately he’s suffered an ACL injury, which is a long-term one, so that’ll keep him out for a lengthy period of time. "One of Andy’s great strengths is his mental toughness, he plays with grit and heart, but we know as a club we need to make sure that he remains positive because it can be a lonely place being in the treatment room on his own. "We need to make sure we look after and give him the time and the support he needs. "I don’t want to speculate on exactly how long he’ll be out- everyone is different, but it’ll lengthy. He’s at the early stages so we’re not thinking about that yet.” Photo: CameraSport - Rob Newell