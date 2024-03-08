Blackpool v Portsmouth: One change as Blues aim to continue promotion charge at Bloomfield Road

The Pompey promotion push continues at Bloomfield Road tomorrow.

By Jordan Cross
Published 8th Mar 2024, 13:00 GMT
Updated 8th Mar 2024, 13:11 GMT

It's a tough assignment for John Mousinho's side against opposition with one of the best home records in the division.

The Blues are on a nine-game unbeaten run, however, as they aim to move a step closer to the Championship.

Here's how we think Pompey will line up, as they embark on the run-in with 10 games remaining.

Pompey predicted line-up

How we think the Blues will line up at Blackpool

Pompey predicted line-up

Sixteen clean sheets and counting for a standout Pompey performer this season.

2. GK Will Norris

Sixteen clean sheets and counting for a standout Pompey performer this season.

Man-of-the-match performance from Joe Rafferty last weekend, with Zak Swanson back to step up competition.

3. RB Joe Rafferty

Man-of-the-match performance from Joe Rafferty last weekend, with Zak Swanson back to step up competition.

Battled back from penalty setback last weekend to put in another powerful performance.

4. CB Sean Raggett

Battled back from penalty setback last weekend to put in another powerful performance.

