It's a tough assignment for John Mousinho's side against opposition with one of the best home records in the division.
The Blues are on a nine-game unbeaten run, however, as they aim to move a step closer to the Championship.
Here's how we think Pompey will line up, as they embark on the run-in with 10 games remaining.
1. How we think the Blues will line up at Blackpool
Pompey predicted line-up
2. GK Will Norris
Sixteen clean sheets and counting for a standout Pompey performer this season. Photo: Jason Brown
3. RB Joe Rafferty
Man-of-the-match performance from Joe Rafferty last weekend, with Zak Swanson back to step up competition.
4. CB Sean Raggett
Battled back from penalty setback last weekend to put in another powerful performance. Photo: Jason Brown