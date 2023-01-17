Although the veteran defender has not given up hope of a top-six League One finish this season.

The 15th-placed Blues are presently closer to the relegation zone than the play-offs after almost three months without a league win.

Not since a 1-0 triumph at bottom club Forest Green in October have they tasted league success, a result which at the time kept them fifth.

Now they are just seven points head of the bottom four, with those play-off ambitions fading.

Morrison is adamant they must focus on getting back to winning ways to kick-start their season – instead of distracted by targets currently well out of reach.

He told The News: ‘In terms of performances, a new head coach can improve them, they can also improve results. Whether we’ve now lost too many to get into the play-offs remains to be seen.

‘But, first and foremost, it’s about getting the next win and then building on that, seeing where that takes you.

Michael Morrison insists Pompey's priority has to be returning to winning ways - rather than dreaming of the play-offs. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

‘It’s about getting that win first before you start talking about can we get up to here, can we achieve our overall ambition?

‘You need to make it block by block, brick by brick. Let's win the first game, let’s win the second game, and see where it takes us – because, at the moment, we look a long, long way from it.

‘I am not saying the play-offs aren’t achievable or anything like that, but at the moment you need to take those little steps, start all over again.

‘Put those blocks down, get some good performances which will ultimately turn into wins and that will then start laying foundations. Slowly, slowly do it and hopefully we’ll be in a position come March where we can get excited again.

‘A win can be a catalyst to change and we need to get that as soon as possible. I don’t think it’s the right thing at the moment talking about where this team can be.’

Pompey entertain Exeter on Saturday in their first Fratton Park match since Charlton, which signalled Danny Cowley’s exit.

By that stage, the Blues expect to have their new head coach in place to address the winning drought.

Morrison added: ‘After Ipswich we all felt that was going to be the one to change things after such a good start and that frustrating,

‘We’ve had two frustrating league games since then and haven’t been at the right level to win them.

