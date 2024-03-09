Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Pompey fans on social media have been reacting to John Mousinho’s starting line-up for today’s game at Blackpool.

The Blues head coach has made one change to his side, with Connor Ogilvie missing because of an ankle injury. Jack Sparke deputises as a result at left-back. Elsewhere, Myles Peart-Harris continues to partner Marlon Pack in midfield, with Owen Moxon remaining on the bench alongside Christian Saydee, who scored last week’s winner against Oxford United.

It’s the Ogilvie injury and Peart-Harris being preferred over Moxon which has fans talking the most on X, formerly Twitter. Here’s what’s been said ahead of kick-off (3pm).

@DanielE64141682: Our balance is now going to be all over the place. Pack will have to stay left to cover sparkes and mph did not look comfortable there last week.

@khooper8695: Ogilvie injured ok fine Sparkes in makes sense. MPH... why he still there.

@PortsmouthBlue: Ogilivie injured?! Oh man....it was against Blackpool that poor Sparkes got torn to shreds. Bad news for #Pompey. Let's hope he has learned a lesson. We all know that it will be injuries that de-rails our promo push if anything. Fingers crossed...Will take a point today.

@jackfurlongg: JM been fantastic at making the right calls all season, and this is no hate on MPH, but I can’t believe he’s gone with him over Moxon for this game. Really hope I’m wrong, seems like a huge roll of the dice.

@PortsmouthFC_FR: MPH... Please be good.

@Willmott3Sam: With no Ogs I personally think Moxon is even more of a need in the middle, but in Mous we trust.

@cymru_pfc: Starting peart harris without Ogilvie is crazy. Hope it pays off.

@DrewKieran0: Hope I’m wrong but we’ll miss Ogilvie today. Feel much more solid with him at LB.

@OliverHarry: Massively surprised on the choice of peart Harris over Moxon. Feels very wrong, but what do I know.