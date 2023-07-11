Joe Morrell’s penalty was cancelled out by a Rocks triallist late in the evening, with the game finishing 1-1 between the League One and Isthmian League sides.

John Mousinho’s men returned from their pre-season camp in Spain, which included a 1-0 win over Gibraltarian side FC Europa.

The head coach named two separate sides for either half in West Sussex as his men continue to build their fitness ahead of their upcoming League One campaign.

Bognor v Pompey.

The first half side consisted of a mixture of youth and experience, with youngster Liam Vincent and Koby Mottoh on either wing, while Anthony Scully lead the line.

And the Blues almost find themselves behind early on when former Southampton striker Tommy Lee Higgs found space on the edge of the box but his effort was high and wide.

Mousinho’s men responded to their early scare, with Vincent, who started at left-wing, hitting the post. That represented Pompey’s closest chance to opening the scoring in the first 45 minutes.

Indeed, the League One visitors came inches away from going ahead when Harry Jewitt-White picked the ball up on the edge of the box, but his shot was impressively saved by Ryan Hall in the Rocks goal on 21 minutes.

Six minutes later, however, the Blues did find the back of the net when Marlon Pack’s lovely floated ball over the Bognor backline found Scully. Yet his strike was ruled out for offside.

The action did quieten down as the half progressed, though, but it was the hosts who almost went into the break in the lead when Sam Destcroix had an attempt cleared off the line by Sean Raggett.

Once again, it was all change by Mousinho at half time, with the whole starting XI taken off.

Notable inclusions in the second half side included Denver Hume at left-wing, and academy striker Sam Folarin in attack.

But the Blues were close to falling behind eight minutes into the second period when Lee HIggs was denied by an outstanding save by Josh Oluwayemi on the near post.

On 56 minutes, Pompey were given the chance to open the scoring when Terry Devlin was bright down by Kyle O’Brien in the box. However, Lane’s terrible penalty was stopped by the impressive Hall, who once again came to the rescue for the hosts.

And the new Rocks keeper was called into action minutes later when Folarin’s header was well saved.

The Blues were awarded a second penalty of the evening when the young academy striker was tripped in the box by a Bognor triallist. This time it was Morrell who slotted from the spot.

That wasn’t the last of the action when an unnamed Bognor triallist rescued a late draw, when Oluwayemi miss-judged a corner allowing the Rocks man to head into an empty net.