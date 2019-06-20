Former Pompey striker Dan Smith is to sign for the Rocks.

The club have pulled off a major coup by getting the young forward to join them following his release by the Blues.

Smith spent a successful loan spell at Nyewood Lane last season, scoring 12 Bostik premier goals before his parent club Pompey moved him on to Cork City.

When Pompey let him go, most thought he would go to a National League or National South club – but Bognor have convinced him a season with them, when he will be coached by former Premier League hotshot Robbie Blake, can boost his career.

Rocks manager Jack Pearce said: ‘We have agreed terms with Dan and we are delighted. He did ever so well for us last season.’