They wore the look of two boxers exhausted after slugging it out, albeit with no winner declared. Yet the mutual respect was palpable and genuine.

It was a chance encounter, John Mousinho departing his post-match press conference only to stumble across his opposite number sat patiently outside the room waiting for his media turn.

Following a shake of hands, Pompey’s boss perched himself on a nearby table and opened the conversation with Ian Evatt as the pair reflected on an absorbing promotion contest.

John Mousinho thanks his players following Saturday's 1-1 draw at Bolton. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Bolton had struck the post twice and were reeling from an awful Jon Dadi Bodvarsson miss. Even Mousinho admitted to The News moments earlier that the Blues ‘probably deserved to lose’.

In truth, it was a match Bolton had to win during the scrap with Derby and Peterborough for the final automatic promotion spot. Clearly Evatt would have been the more disappointed at Saturday’s Toughsheet Community Stadium outcome.

Then again, the backbone behind this remarkable Pompey season is they simply don’t lose the big matches. As a consequence, they remain nine points ahead of the third-placed Trotters.

Of the current top six, none have managed to beat the Blues this season, either home or away. Not a single one of them.

Admittedly, Barnsley are still to visit Fratton Park on Tuesday, yet lost at their Oakwell home in September. The double was inflicted on Peterborough, Oxford United totalled a point from their two fixtures courtesy of a last-gasp leveller at the Kassam Stadium.

Admittedly, Pompey couldn’t overcome Derby, having to settle for two draws. Likewise, Paul Warne’s men, presently positioned in second, failed to claim victory over their rivals.

Now add Bolton to that list, with the long-time League One leaders taking four points off them this term, including Saturday’s 1-1 draw.

When Mousinho’s men have locked horns with their nearest promotion rivals, they have proven unconquerable, thereby depriving the chasing pack of the cherished opportunity to close an ever-widening gap.

There have been four league defeats this season - Blackpool, Bristol Rovers, Cheltenham and Leyton Orient - but, crucially, none at the hands of the biggest threats to their Championship ambition.

It’s an outstanding statistic, not only reflecting the team’s talent and impressive mentality, but also demonstrating why the Blues have established such a considerable lead over League One promotion pretenders, such as Bolton.

Also taking into account this magnificent 16-game unbeaten run and unquestionably Pompey would rank as worthy title winners, although aren’t quite there yet. With one point required for promotion and two points for the crown, the gold is almost tantalisingly within grasp.

Let’s not have false modesty here, there is an inevitably over both, particularly with the next two fixtures at Fratton Park, before the season is wrapped up at Lincoln on the final day.

Boasting the best home and away records in League One with three matches to play, everything about this impressive side screams champions. And, even when not at their best on Saturday and outplayed in large parts, Bolton were unable to floor them.

Quite the contrast to the previous visit to the Trotters 15 months ago, when Simon Bassey served as caretaker boss with the Blues languishing in 15th, seven points above the relegation zone.

Pompey’s side in that day’s 3-0 defeat included Josh Oluwayemi, Ryan Tunnicliffe, Michael Morrison, Denver Hume and Owen Dale, with Dane Scarlett and Reeco Hackett coming off the bench.

Days later, Mousinho was the shock head coach choice, at the time a largely underwhelming appointment which prompted a social media backlash against the owners from some, amid gloomy predictions of immediate relegation.

In the present, how Bolton would relish occupying the shoes of a rejuvenated Pompey as Evatt’s side battle to avoid the consolation prize of the play-offs.

Still, the Blues edged a little closer on Saturday, although Abu Kamara’s early opening goal dared to raise hopes that a promotion and title double could be secured at the Toughsheet Community Stadium.

On seven minutes, the Norwich loanee emerged with the ball after tangling with Nathanael Ogbeta down the right and was allowed to drive at the Bolton defence before cutting onto his left foot.

He then drove in the 10th goal of an eye-catching season to send the 2,665 travelling supporters wild, invariably stoking up belief that this could be the day the Championship return was officially announced.

However, 29 minutes later, Ogbeta’s right-wing delivery was headed home by an unmarked Aaron Collins for a deserved leveller as Pompey were reduced to desperately defending their penalty box.

The Blues were far better after the break, primarily through the introduction of Tino Anjorin for Owen Moxon, yet the scoreline remained 1-1, much to the travelling support’s delight.