Bolton boss makes Portsmouth claim as promotion rivals bring in former Aston Villa and Sheff Wed man
The latest news from around League One as Portsmouth continue their push for promotion into the Championship.
Bolton Wanderers manager Ian Evatt has urged his players to forget the upcoming meeting with Portsmouth and focus on a tricky FA Cup tie this weekend.
The Trotters are currently keeping John Mousinho's side from the top of the League One table with only goal difference separating the two sides ahead of next week's top of the table clash at Fratton Park.
Bolton take a break from their promotion push when they host League Two club Harrogate Town in the second round of the FA Cup on Saturday - and Evatt has demanded his squad focus on what lies immediately ahead of them, rather than their visit to Fratton Park.
He told The Bolton News: “Portsmouth isn’t there yet, our full focus is on Harrogate. That is the respect we are giving them, and they full deserve that respect.
“They are a good team doing good things, so to establish themselves in the league now is fantastic. Our full focus is on Saturday. We have to be like that, it has to be full tilt, laser focus. We’re not good enough to be able to take our foot off the gas, and that is the message we have given to the players."
Oxford bring in former Aston Villa defender
Portsmouth's promotion rivals Oxford United have made a surprise move in the transfer market by completing the signing of free agent Joe Bennett.
The former Aston Villa and Middlesbrough defender has been without a club since he left Championship side Cardiff City during the summer but will now resume his career with the U's after an injury to left-back Greg Leigh prompted manager Des Buckingham to consider his options.
Bennett has penned a deal committing him to the club until the end of January and Buckingham has explained what he is expecting from the 33-year-old during his time at the Kassam Stadium.
He said: U’s head coach Des Buckingham said: “Joe’s a very experienced player across the English Football League, and he’s played at the top levels.
“With Greg picking up his injury, and with Sam Long also still out and not expected back for another two weeks, it puts a lot of pressure on those players currently playing, to play every game. To be able to bring someone in of Joe’s calibre and quality will enable us to hopefully continue playing well and picking up results.