The latest news from around League One as Portsmouth continue their push for promotion into the Championship.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Bolton Wanderers manager Ian Evatt has urged his players to forget the upcoming meeting with Portsmouth and focus on a tricky FA Cup tie this weekend.

The Trotters are currently keeping John Mousinho's side from the top of the League One table with only goal difference separating the two sides ahead of next week's top of the table clash at Fratton Park.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bolton take a break from their promotion push when they host League Two club Harrogate Town in the second round of the FA Cup on Saturday - and Evatt has demanded his squad focus on what lies immediately ahead of them, rather than their visit to Fratton Park.

He told The Bolton News: “Portsmouth isn’t there yet, our full focus is on Harrogate. That is the respect we are giving them, and they full deserve that respect.

“They are a good team doing good things, so to establish themselves in the league now is fantastic. Our full focus is on Saturday. We have to be like that, it has to be full tilt, laser focus. We’re not good enough to be able to take our foot off the gas, and that is the message we have given to the players."

Oxford bring in former Aston Villa defender

Portsmouth's promotion rivals Oxford United have made a surprise move in the transfer market by completing the signing of free agent Joe Bennett.

Signed in January 2016, Bennett but made just four appearances for the club. He signed for Wigan Athletic earlier this year after a lengthy spell at Cardiff City, but is yet to make his debut for the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The former Aston Villa and Middlesbrough defender has been without a club since he left Championship side Cardiff City during the summer but will now resume his career with the U's after an injury to left-back Greg Leigh prompted manager Des Buckingham to consider his options.

Bennett has penned a deal committing him to the club until the end of January and Buckingham has explained what he is expecting from the 33-year-old during his time at the Kassam Stadium.

He said: U’s head coach Des Buckingham said: “Joe’s a very experienced player across the English Football League, and he’s played at the top levels.