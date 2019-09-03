Have your say

James Bolton is handed his full Pompey debut in tonight’s Leasing.com Trophy clash with Crawley.

The right-back has been hampered by injury since joining from Shrewsbury in the summer, restricted to just one substitute outing.

However, now declared fit, he features in Kenny Jackett’s side for the start of their defence of the competition formerly known as the Checkatrade Trophy.

He is among six changes, as Pompey field a strong team against the League Two visitors.

Those making way are Craig MacGillivray (Scotland), Ross McCrorie, Ronan Curtis (Republic of Ireland), Andy Cannon, Marcus Harness and Christian Burgess.

They are replaced in the starting XI by Bolton, Alex Bass, Sean Raggett, Gareth Evans, Ellis Harrison and Leon Maloney.

Elsewhere, Luke McGee is on a bench containing Brett Pitman, Burgess, Matt Casey and Anton Walkes.

There is also the substitute presence of the Isle of Wight’s Joe Hancott and Waterlooville-based midfielder Josh Flint.

Pompey: Bass, Bolton, Downing, Raggett, Haunstrup, Naylor, Evans, Close, Harrison, Marquis, Maloney.

Subs: McGee, Pitman, Casey, Burgess, Walkes, Hancott, Flint.