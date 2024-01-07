The former Bristol Rovers and Port Vale boss defeated John Mousinho's side, but saw the quality they had to offer at Whaddon Road.

Darrell Clarke hailed Pompey as worthy League One leaders after cutting them down to size.

And the Cheltenham boss pinpointed John Mousinho’s side as the best his team have faced since he became their manager in September.

Clarke oversaw a come-from-behind 2-1 win at Whaddon Road, to deliver another hammer blow to the Blues’ promotion ambitions.

Pompey asked the questions for long periods before taking the lead, but were then undone by terrible defending to allow Liam Sercombe to score two goals in three minutes.

They then pushed for a way back into the game, but couldn’t find a way through a resolute Cheltenham rearguard action.

Clarke lauded his best win as Robins manager against opposition he felt have quality to reach the Championship.

He told Gloucestershire Live: Yes, I think so (it’s his best win as Cheltenham boss). Especially when you put in the circumstances of the injuries we've got, the illness we had in the camp, Will Ferry has come off his sick bed and played the majority of the game. The way the boys put their bodies on the line was absolutely tremendous. I am delighted to come back from a goal down and win the game as well. I am over the moon with it.

‘We rode our luck at times. You need that when you are playing what I think is the best team we've played in the league so far. They are worthy of being top of the table at the minute, so you have to ride your luck on one or two occasions, but I thought we defended our box absolutely superbly at times. Curtis Davies, (Tom) Bradbury, Smithy (Liam Smith), the whole back five defended it really, really well. So it is a massive three points for us.

‘They ask you a lot of questions. They have a lot of the ingredients for what's needed to get out of the division. Two centre-halves who are dominant, a centre forward who is dominant, wide players who can go and hurt you, plus two great centre midfielders, so you can see why they are top of the table. We respect that obviously, but for us it was pure effort, application, desire to want to go and win the game. I am delighted with the lads.’

Clarke also took pleasure in the manner in which they battled back from falling behind, after Tom Bradbury put the ball into his own net in the 49th minute.

