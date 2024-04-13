Bolton Wanderers v Pompey League One injury news as nine ruled out and two doubts

Pompey travel to the Toughsheet Community Stadium to face Bolton Wanderers where they could confirm their promotion from the Sky Bet League One.

John Mousinho's side are just one win away from sealing a return to the second tier of English football. Portsmouth have been away from the division for 12-years and should they get a positive result or things go in their favour then the 2,600 who attending could be celebrating a momentous occasion.

There was a midweek round of fixtures in League One but neither side were in action. Pompey defeated Shrewsbury Town last week with Colby Bishop on target. As for Bolton, they beat Bristol Rovers with Aaron Collins and Aaron Morley on the scoresheet for the Trotters. Two places and nine points separate the two sides and with just three games to play.

A draw for Pompey could be enough providing Leyton Orient drop points at home to Leyton Orient. Even if Portsmouth lose then if Derby lose and Peterborough suffer defeat to Oxford United then they would still be celebrating promotion.

Earlier on in the season Pompey beat Bolton 2-0 at Fratton Park. Conor Shaughnessy and Kusini Yengi were on target back in December and that at the time made for a six point gap between the two with 20 games played.

Should Pompey get the job done then a lot of credit will have to go to the players who have stepped up to the mark. The league leaders have had to deal with several players either being out with long-term injuries or even worse, their campaigns have already been confirmed to be over.

This is setting up for a huge match with Bolton Wanderers getting some good bits of news regarding their players fitness. Here’s the latest injury and team news ahead of kick-off.

Tino Anjorin - available Wasn't included against Shrewsbury Town as a precaution.

Tino Anjorin - available John Mousinho said: "Tino's fine. He felt a bit of hamstring fatigue. 'Tino did the session on Wednesday and felt the fatigue on Friday. 'We were thinking about what he'd be like for Shrewsbury, but we decided to take the risk out of the situation. 'That means he's nice and fresh for next week, so there's nothing to worry about there."

Alex Robertson - out Been out since January after suffering a serious hamstring injury. He's been kept in Pompey's thoughts despite being out injured.