Bolton Wanderers v Portsmouth: how Blues will line up for huge promotion showdown

But how will John Mousinho go as he aims to secure promotion and the League One against Ian Evatt’s side?
There’s some big selection calls to make, not least in attack after starting with Kusini Yengi and Colby Bishop against Shrewsbury.
Right-back and the middle of the park are other areas worthy of consideration with it all up grabs in the north west.
Here’s how we think Mousinho will go in the promotion showdown.
1. Pompey predicted line-up
Does Kusini Yengi start at the Toughsheet?
2. GK Will Norris
It's 18 clean sheets with four games remaining. Clean sheet number 19 could have huge repercussions for the season. Photo: Jason Brown
3. RB Joe Rafferty
Would be rough justice on Zak Swanson given how he continues to perform, but suspicion is Rafferty's greater experience will be trusted for this one. Photo: Jason Brown
4. CB Sean Raggett
It's what he came in dreaming of when he arrived five years ago - now the promotion prize is in touching distance for Raggettinho. Photo: Jason Brown
