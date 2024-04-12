Bolton Wanderers v Portsmouth: how Blues will line up for huge promotion showdown

It’s all up for grabs at the Toughsheet Stadium this weekend.

By Jordan Cross
Published 12th Apr 2024, 12:42 BST
Updated 12th Apr 2024, 12:50 BST

But how will John Mousinho go as he aims to secure promotion and the League One against Ian Evatt’s side?

There’s some big selection calls to make, not least in attack after starting with Kusini Yengi and Colby Bishop against Shrewsbury.

Right-back and the middle of the park are other areas worthy of consideration with it all up grabs in the north west.

Here’s how we think Mousinho will go in the promotion showdown.

Does Kusini Yengi start at the Toughsheet?

1. Pompey predicted line-up

Does Kusini Yengi start at the Toughsheet?

Photo Sales
It's 18 clean sheets with four games remaining. Clean sheet number 19 could have huge repercussions for the season.

2. GK Will Norris

It's 18 clean sheets with four games remaining. Clean sheet number 19 could have huge repercussions for the season. Photo: Jason Brown

Photo Sales
Would be rough justice on Zak Swanson given how he continues to perform, but suspicion is Rafferty's greater experience will be trusted for this one.

3. RB Joe Rafferty

Would be rough justice on Zak Swanson given how he continues to perform, but suspicion is Rafferty's greater experience will be trusted for this one. Photo: Jason Brown

Photo Sales
It's what he came in dreaming of when he arrived five years ago - now the promotion prize is in touching distance for Raggettinho.

4. CB Sean Raggett

It's what he came in dreaming of when he arrived five years ago - now the promotion prize is in touching distance for Raggettinho. Photo: Jason Brown

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:John MousinhoBolton WanderersBluesPortsmouthPromotion

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.