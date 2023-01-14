Everything you need to know ahead of Pompey's trip to Bolton.

Here are all the key details ahead of kick-off (3.00pm).

What's been said

Ian Evatt

‘I do think that will be Portsmouth again.

‘ know they have got a few injuries but most of their players were there and the style is the same.

‘I was slightly surprised they went 4-2-3-1 and not 5-3-2 or 4-4-2 but we know what is coming.

‘I know we weren’t at our fluid best but I am delighted we got the job done with getting some rest into some players too.

‘Right now it is all about preparing for Saturday and looking to earn three points.’

Simon Bassey

‘Tuesday was disappointing. We were two games from Wembley and didn’t win enough duels.

‘We had five or six opportunities to find the right final ball but never had the quality to do so.

‘We were passive and it was disappointing, but we were much improved in the second half without finding the correct pass.

‘We had the high of Spurs and weren’t able to follow it up - and consistency is the key.

‘We take responsibility for what we did wrong, but we look at it and then go again on Saturday.’

Team news

Bolton

Bolton boss Ian Evatt has revealed he will be without three key faces for the visit of Pompey.

Midfielder George Thomasson is absent after he dislocated his knee and tore a ligament during their 1-1 draw against Bristol Rovers in November.

The Whites head coach has revealed the 22-year-old will be sidelined for another four to five weeks.

Also absent is Gethrin Jones who picked up a knock in training on Monday when deflecting a Dan N’Lundulu shot.

The defender suffered bruising on the knee and also missed Tuesday evening’s contest in the Papa John's Trophy.

Evatt added Jack Iredale will under go knee surgery next week.

While the future of Dapo Afolayan remains uncertain, Amadou Bakayoko departed the University of Bolton Stadium on Thursday after joining Forest Green for an undisclosed fee.

Predicted XI: James Trafford, Eoin Toal, Will Aimson, George Johnston, Conor Bradley, Aaron Morley, Kyle Dempsey, Randell Williams, Kieran Lee, John Dadi Bodvarsson, Dion Charles.

Pompey

Pompey have pressing keeper concerns going into the Bolton league trip.

Josh Griffths has been recalled by West Brom, leaving Josh Oluwayemi and youngster Toby Steward as their options. Neither have played a league game for Pompey.

The Blues are working on bringing in a new face in that area of the pitch before the second trip to face the Trotters in the space of less than four days, following the Papa John’s Trophy defeat.

Marlon Pack completes his suspension after his second dismissal of the season against Charlton on New Year’s Day.

Clark Robertson is fighting to be fit after missing the past three games with a groin injury, while Josh Koroma’s loan from Huddersfield has been terminated.

Jay Mingi is out with a knee injury picked up in training along with Joe Rafferty (groin), Tom Lowery (hamstring) and Jayden Reid (knee).

Predicted XI: Josh Oluwayemi, Michael Morrison, Sean Raggett, Clark Robertson, Zak Swanson, Joe Morrell, Ryan Tunnicliffe, Ronan Curtis, Reeco Hackett, Dane Scarlett, Colby Bishop.

Matchday odds (Bet365)

Bolton: 21/20

1-0 13/2, 2-0 9/1, 2-1 8/1, 3-0 18/2, 3-1 16/1, 3-2 28/1.

Pompey: 5/2

1-0 17/2, 2-0 16/1, 2-1 11/1, 3-0 40/1, 3-1 28/1, 3-2 33/1

Draw: 13/5

0-0 9/1, 1-1 11/2, 2-2 14/1, 3-3 50/1.

Officials

Referee: Geoff Eltringham

Assistant referees: Ian Cooper & Lee Venamore

Fourth official: Andy Haines

Key stats (all competitions)

Bolton

Record this season: P34 W17 D9 L8

League Position: 5th

Top goalscorer: Dion Charles (nine)

Most Assists: Kieran Lee (four)

Discipline: 48 yellow cards, three red cards

Pompey

Record this season: P33 W13 D11 L9

League Position: 13th

Top goalscorer: Colby Bishop (14)

Most Assists: Owen Dale (four)

Discipline: 48 yellows cards, two red cards

Form guide

Bolton

W 1-0 Pompey (H) - EFL Trophy

D 0-0 Plymouth (D) - League One

W 3-0 Barnsley (A) - League One

D 1-1 Lincoln (A) - League One

D 0-0 Derby (H) - League One

W 2-0 Exeter (H) - League One

Pompey

L 1-0 Bolton (A) - EFL Trophy

L 1-0 Spurs (A) - FA Cup

L 3-1 Charlton (H) – League One

D 2-2 Ipswich (H) – League One

D 0-0 Exeter (A) – League One

L 2-0 MK Dons (H) – League One

Other fixtures (3.00pm kick-off unless stated)