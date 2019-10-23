John Marquis has been backed to embark on a goal-scoring spree following his Lincoln match winner.

The striker last night pounced in the 28th minute to convert from close range after Christian Burgess’ header had been saved.

It represented the ex-Doncaster man’s first goal in 11 Blues appearances during a barren spell stretching back to August.

Nonetheless, Marquis’ crucial contribution earned under-fire boss Kenny Jackett a 1-0 success at Fratton Park to lift them into 16th spot.

And his manager believes the 27-year-old can now hit a goal streak after registering a third of the campaign.

Jackett said: ‘We won 1-0 and the centre-forward got the winner.

‘I thought John put in a very good performance, his centre-forward play was excellent, his hold-up play and his touch too.

‘Ultimately, what will do any centre-forward good is getting the crucial goal.

‘I think sometimes John almost tries too hard, but it is never just down to one person. Are we are giving him the right service? Have we got crosses in that he needs?

‘He is an experienced player at this level and, looking forward now, can get a run of goals, he is capable of it, definitely.

‘John is determined, determined to score for us, determined to do well. The player I see in training every day is a quality one and one that works hard.

‘Looking at what he’s got – and should we get him the service – I have no doubt we will get a run of goals.’